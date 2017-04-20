 
O'LYN Owners Attend the International Roofing Expo

O'LYN Roofing announced today that its owners, Michael and Linda Olen, attended the International Roofing Expo (IRE) last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the 62nd Annual IRE and their biggest, most successful one yet!
 
 
LAS VEGAS - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- O'LYN Roofing announced today that its owners, Michael and Linda Olen, attended the International Roofing Expo (IRE) last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the 62nd Annual IRE and their biggest, most successful one yet! The sold-out show took place from March 1-3, 2017 and drew a record setting attendance of 11,273 roofing professionals. Over its many years, IRE has become a must-attend event for anyone in the roofing industry; commercial and residential alike. The attendance list of the International Roofing Expo reads like a who's-who of the industry with representatives from 8 of the top roofing and construction companies. The top companies in attendance were: CentiMark, Tecta America, Baker Roofing Co., Nation's Roof, Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal, Best Contracting Services, Empire Roofing and Titan Roofing. Roofing professionals flock to this expo so that they may stay up-to-date on market trends and technological advances that could potentially change the face of the industry.

There were 44 different educational sessions offered, each one addressing a multitude of industry issues. But if those sessions weren't enough, there were also educational opportunities on the show floor via The Roofing Institute and the GAF Education Center; giving attendees plenty of opportunities to deepen their understanding of the industry as well as enjoy themselves. This year's show has widely been touted as the best in IRE's 62-year history. Attendance had increased 39% from the year past and the excitement of the participants was palpable throughout the entirety of the show. Show Director, Tracy Garcia, said "this was an amazing show to find leading-edge products, high-level education and numerous networking opportunities". A representative from Commercial Roofers Inc. said of the show "the sessions were educational, surprising and entertaining. The expo floor was filled with great energy. This was the best IRE show to date".

   Michael and Linda always make a point to attend IRE. For them, attending this expo is a crucial part of ensuring that O'LYN Roofing is at the forefront of the industry. "IRE is always a great event" Michael Olen said about his experience last month, "Getting a chance to discuss best practices and new technologies with other industry experts helps to shape the systems we use at O'LYN. It ensures that we are steering the company in the right direction and are doing what's best for our customers and employees". Next year's International Roofing Expo will be held in New Orleans February 6-8th and after setting the bar so high this year, it will be exciting to see what they do next.

To learn more about the International Roofing Expo, please visit: https://theroofingexpo.com

To learn more about O'LYN Roofing, please visit: www.olynroofing.com

