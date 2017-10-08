News By Tag
Immersion Virtual Reality Center Opens Today at The Abbey Resort
Lakeshore resort announces all-new virtual reality gaming experience, cinema and eatery open for the weekend
Virtual reality – a type of unique, on-trend and cutting-edge gaming technology – is quickly gaining popularity, and Immersion is the first of its kind in the Lake Geneva area. Resort guests and visitors alike are welcome to go beyond reality and experience the future of gaming in this cutting-edge virtual reality experience center known as Immersion Virtual Entertainment that is locatedwithin The Abbey Resort. They can also enjoy movies and games on the big screen in the new Immersion Cinema that comfortably accommodates 30 guests for movies, games and even corporate presentations, or relax with refreshments at the Immersion Café that will serve beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. These three components – Immersion Virtual Entertainment, Immersion Cinema and Immersion Café – together make up The Abbey Resort's all-new Immersion experience center.
Immersion uses high-powered gaming PCs and fully immersive VIVE head mounted displays by HTC Corporation that put users right into the gaming action with precise, 360-degree controller and headset tracking, realistic graphics, directional audio and high definition haptic feedback for realistic movement and actions.
Immersion will feature four ten-foot by ten-foot gaming stations, each with its own headset(s) and access to a user-friendly gaming library allowing users the ability to select a variety of games and experiences throughout their session. For the grand opening, Immersion features games and experience for all ages including outer space explorations, surviving among dinosaurs, trying various professions such as being a chef, virtual 3D painting and more! Immersion will regularly update the gaming library as new games and experiences are made available.
Immersion is open to users ages eight years old and older who are also wcj at least 48 inches in height. Gaming sessions may be purchased in 15-, 30- and 60-minute periods for $15, $25 and $45, respectively. The virtual reality center will be open within The Abbey Resort every day of the year on weekday evenings, as well as afternoons and evenings on weekends and holidays. Additionally, Immersion may be booked in advance for private parties.
For more information about the all-new Immersion Virtual Entertainment and experience center or about The Abbey Resort, please visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com/
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
As the only full-service resort located directly on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa caters to guests ranging from families and couples to weddings and corporate groups. Continuing in its commitment to constant improvement, the resort recently completed major property renovations upward of $50 million, including updates made to guest rooms; restaurants, bars and coffee shop; meeting and banquet facilities; Avani Spa; common and lounge areas including the entryway and lobby; the exterior and A-frame and; outdoor pool amenities. Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses, a wide range of outdoor activities and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
