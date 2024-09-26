 

IIC Partners Expands to Los Angeles in Collaboration with B. Riley Farber

By:
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 26, 2024 - PRLog -- IIC Partners (www.iicpartners.com), a leading provider of executive search and leadership consulting services, announces its strategic expansion in Los Angeles through its affiliation with global member firm, B. Riley Farber (www.brileyfarber.com). This expanded presence further places IIC Partners as the partner of choice in the United States with offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

Toronto-based B. Riley Farber, a member of IIC Partners since 2019, is a market leader in Executive Search and Interim Management and a subsidiary of Los Angeles based B. Riley Financial, Inc. Centered around authenticity, the firm's expert consultants combine diverse skills, emotional intelligence, and advanced assessment techniques to deeply understand the purpose and motivations of individuals, and place executives in pivotal leadership roles. The team's commitment to transparency, creativity, and authenticity drives B. Riley Farber's mission to improve and transform companies.

The firm's Los Angeles Executive Search and Interim Management practice is led by Alistair Ross, a seasoned executive search consultant, who joined B. Riley (https://brileyfin.com/blog/b.riley-launches-us-based-exec...) as Senior Vice President last year. Ross and the growing LA team focus on executive and interim appointments across a broad range of industry verticals and specialize in senior executive placements for private equity (PE) and portfolio company clients.

Alistair Ross commented, "It is an incredible honor to be part of IIC Partners and lead our team in Los Angeles into an exciting future. I look forward to benefiting from the shared industry knowledge and talent strategy expertise present throughout the IIC Partners global network."

Ian Brenner, Senior Managing Director, B. Riley Farber, and IIC Partners Board Director, added, "Los Angeles is an exciting addition to the IIC Partners offices strategically placed throughout the Americas. As one global team, we are now further equipped to solve complex leadership challenges for national and multinational organizations, and drive growth and success for our valued clients."

Christine Hayward, Executive Director of IIC Partners, commented, "We are excited to see B. Riley Farber extend its exceptional executive search and interim management services to Los Angeles, further enhancing IIC Partners' capabilities in the United States. The addition of Alistair Ross and his growing team not only broadens our geographical reach but also enriches the diversity of expertise within our network."

About B. Riley Farber

B. Riley Farber (http://www.brileyfarber.com/)—part of the B. Riley platform—is a Canadian advisory firm that provides practical solutions to complex financial and operating problems. We have a reputation for responsiveness and a track record of helping our clients achieve their objectives and overcome challenges.

Founded in 1979, B. Riley Farber was established as an insolvency and restructuring business. Today, we continue to grow by fostering an unparalleled collaborative approach and seamlessly providing services across the areas of restructuring, financial and human capital consulting, executive search & interim management, M&A corporate finance, and wealth management. With offices in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, B. Riley Farber is positioned to advise businesses across Canada and beyond.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

About IIC Partners

IIC Partners (https://www.iicpartners.com)  is a leading provider of executive search and leadership consulting services with a deep understanding of how market dynamics, changing demographics and new technologies are shaping the future of work. Our expert consultants, connected across 40 offices worldwide, partner with senior executives and board directors to transform businesses and solve complex leadership challenges. For more information, please visit www.iicpartners.com.

Christine Hayward, Executive Director, IIC Partners
***@iicpartners.com
Tags:Executive Search
Industry:Human resources
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Page Updated Last on: Sep 26, 2024
