New product launch: data8 duplicare™ solves CRM database's biggest problem
Data8, the multi award-winning data management technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of their new product data8 duplicare™
Databases naturally degrade by roughly 22.5% per year with duplicates being accountable for much of the decline. data8 duplicare™ has the ability to check and flag, in real-time, potential duplicates upon entry into your CRM database. It provides the option to abandon the new entry or to merge it with the existing record – improving customer experience, satisfaction and retention, thereby increasing ROI.
data8 duplicare™ works within Microsoft Dynamics 365 and enables clients to set up bespoke identification and custom merging rules which , once tested, can be used to de-duplicate entire databases automatically. It includes Data8's advanced fuzzy-logic systems which easily identifies synonym names, for example Robert Smith, Rob Smith, Bobby Smith, Robert Smyth, a feature which is often not picked up in current systems.
Antony Allen, Managing Director of Data8 said "This product was created by our data technologists in order to fix the biggest problem associated with CRM databases: poor quality data and the presence of duplicate records. data8 duplicare™ enables entire databases to be automatically de-duplicated at the click of a button, as well as flagging potential new duplicates, in real-time, at the point of entry. This represents the first of a new generation of data management products that we have in our development pipeline."
The Data8 technologists who developed data8 duplicare™ will be attending the CRMUG Summit in Nashville, and will be happy to discuss and demonstrate the product: find us at booth wcj 346, or visit our website at www.data-8.co.uk/
About Data8
Data8 has developed advanced (proprietary)
The services include real-time data validation, data cleansing, data management, analytics, B2B and B2C data supply, business process outsourcing, analytics, and visualisation enabling a Single Customer View.
Data8 also offers integration services with major CRM databases and shopping cart solutions and are Microsoft Gold Partners.
With offices throughout the UK, Data8 has over 14,000 users and serves customers worldwide, enabling them to unlock the power of data to drive their business forward. For more information, visitwww.data-8.co.uk.
Media Contact:
Andrew Eaton
Product Marketing Manager
T: 0151 350 6154
E: Marketing@data-
Data8 Limited
4 Venture Point
Stanney Mill Road
Chester
CH2 4NE, United Kingdom
