Data8 Is Announced As An Approved Supplier On The G-Cloud 9 Framework
Data8, an award winning data quality solutions provider is proud to announce it has been approved as a supplier on the most recent version of the Crown Commercial Service's (CSS), cloud procurement framework, G-Cloud 9.
Data8's online portal, data validation, management and cleansing solutions can be used by organisations across the UK public sector including government departments and local authorities. The services are fully EU compliant and provides access to data quality solutions, saving organisations time and money.
CCS acts on behalf of the Crown to drive savings for the taxpayer and improve the quality of commercial and procurement activity. CCS's vision is to deliver value for the nation through outstanding commercial capability and quality customer service. Those who are accepted are certified suppliers who meet the precise requirements in providing secure services for enterprise environments via the Digital Marketplace
Antony Allen, Managing Director of Data8 said "We are delighted to have been awarded the G-Cloud 9 framework agreement with the Crown Commercial Service, allowing us to supply our data quality solutions to the public sector."
About Data8
Data8 is an award winning data quality management company, enabling customers to completely trust their data and through its effective management, transform their business.
The services include real time data validation, data cleansing, B2B and B2C data supply, business process outsourcing, data management, analytics, and visualisation enabling a Single Customer View.
Data8 also offers data quality tools integrated within major CRM and shopping cart solutions. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Data8 offers Microsoft CRM and data quality solutions within CRM.
With offices throughout the UK, Data8 has over 14,000 users and serves customers worldwide, enabling them to unlock the power of data to drive their business forward. For more information, visit https://www.data-
About The Crown Commercial Service (CSS)
CCS is a public sector organisation working on behalf of the public sector to save money for the public sector and the taxpayer. CCS's vision is to deliver value for the nation through outstanding commercial capability and quality customer service. Its procurement arrangements can be used by central government departments and organisations across the public sector including local government, health, education, not-for-profit and devolved administrations. CCS's value for money, commercial procurement solutions are fully EU compliant, saving customers time and money.
