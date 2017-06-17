News By Tag
Data8 acquires Box Data Limited with immediate effect
Data8 Limited, award-winning data quality management company, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired Box Data Limited.
The acquisition enhances Data8's footprint in the financial, utility and medical industries and as part of the expansion, Box Data's Managing Director, Andrew Wood joins the Business Development Team at Data8.
Antony Allen, Managing Director of Data8 said, "I am delighted to welcome Box Data with its valued customers and partners to Data8. This strategic acquisition comes leading up to our 12th anniversary and marks a key step in Data8's expansion in the UK, Andrew brings a wealth of experience in data services working with large corporate clients and will be a great addition to our commercial team."
The acquisition is in line with Data8's recent growth through organic and acquisition means. This is the second acquisition by Data8 after having bought CNM, a provider of data cleansing services. Further growth is noted by a 45% revenue increase in recent years and the opening of new offices in Cheltenham in 2015.
Andrew Wood, ex Managing Director of Box Data Limited said "I'm looking forward to the opportunities of leveraging Data8's solutions to achieve a shared vision of high customer satisfaction and product innovation".
About Data8
Data8 is an award-winning data quality management-company, enabling customers to completely trust their data and through effective data management, transform their business.
The services include real time data validation, data cleansing, B2B and B2C data supply, business process outsourcing, data management, analytics, and visualisation enabling a Single Customer View.
Data8 also offers data quality tools integrated within major CRM and shopping cart solutions. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Data8 offers Microsoft CRM and data quality solutions within CRM.
With offices throughout the UK, Data8 has over 14,000 users and serves customers worldwide, enabling them to unlock the power of data to drive their business forward. For more information, visit https://www.data-
About Box Data
Box Data is a direct marketing agency, creating bespoke data solutions for businesses in the UK. Founded in 2014, their services include B2B, B2C and international data supply for mail, telephone or email campaigns and generating B2B & B2C leads for telesales acquisition activity.
