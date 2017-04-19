 
News By Tag
* Award
* Data
* Data Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chester
  Cheshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Chief Technologist of Data8 Recognised As UK's Top Data 50 Leader

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Award
Data
Data Solutions

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Chester - Cheshire - England

CHESTER, England - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Data8, a multi award-winning data management agency announces today its Chief Technologist, Mark Carrington is selected as a winner in the Data 50 Awards, recognising the top individuals and companies driving data innovation and business value in the enterprise.

Organised by Information Age (http://www.information-age.com/uks-top-50-data-leaders-2017-123465710/), the Data 50 Awards is the UK's premier initiative for celebrating data leadership and excellence at the forefront of data among the sector's highest achievers. Information Age's research and editorial team received over 300 nominations for this year's programme and studied them before whittling them down to the top 50. Ten best in class winners will be revealed in the ceremony in London on 18th May 2017 which will be decided by an independent judging panel comprising of top data leaders from global brands. Further to this award, Data8 has been shortlisted for a special recognition award in the data science, analytics and quality category, the winner which will also be revealed at the ceremony.

This award recognises Mark as a renowned figure in the data industry and has been instrumental in his role as Chief Technologist (https://www.data-8.co.uk/about-us/meet-the-team/mark-carr...) at Data8 through product innovation and guiding the company to become a top data quality management agency.

"I'm honoured to receive this award on behalf of Data8" said Mr Carrington "the team at Data8 have been instrumental in innovating products, providing guidance and meeting the increasing demands of our global clients".

Data has become the bedrock of business as it affects everything from marketing to customer experience, decision-making and beyond. Data quality solutions provide assurance to companies that their CRM has accurate and up to date information.

"I'd like to congratulate Mark and all the other winners for their hard work and dedication to the data industry. The Data 50 Awards recognise the value of the data innovation and we wish the leaders all the best of luck in the future" said Jenna Read, Events Manager of Vitesse Media (http://www.vitessemedia.co.uk/), publishing agency of Information Age.

About Data8

Data8 is an award winning data quality management company, enabling customers to completely trust their data and through its effective management, transform their business.

The services include real time data validation, data cleansing, B2B and B2C data supply, business process outsourcing, data management, analytics, and visualisation enabling a Single Customer View.

Data8 also offers data quality tools integrated within major CRM and shopping cart solutions. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Data8 offers Microsoft CRM and data quality solutions within CRM.

With offices throughout the UK, Data8 has over 14,000 users and serves customers worldwide, enabling them to unlock the power of data to drive their business forward. For more information, visit www.data-8.co.uk

About Information Age (http://www.information-age.com/)

Since its launch in 1995, Information Age has been regarded as one of the most respected technology titles in the B2B realm. Twenty years on, the publication stands as the UK's leading business-technology magazine, holding a strong influence over its esteemed readership of IT decision-makers, which also partake extensively in the brand's highly popular live events. Meanwhile, Information-Age.com continues to grow rapidly as a trusted source of news, analysis and thought leadership among a wider audience of readers involved in the strategic implementation of business technology.

Trademarks

Data8 is a registered trademark of Data8 and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Emmy Lippold

Head of Marketing and Public Relations

T: 0151 355 4555

E: Marketing@data-8.co.uk

Data8 Limited

4 Venture Point

Stanney Mill Road

Chester

CH2 4NE
End
Source:
Email:***@data-8.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:01513554555
Tags:Award, Data, Data Solutions
Industry:Technology
Location:Chester - Cheshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data8 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share