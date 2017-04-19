News By Tag
Chief Technologist of Data8 Recognised As UK's Top Data 50 Leader
Organised by Information Age (http://www.information-
This award recognises Mark as a renowned figure in the data industry and has been instrumental in his role as Chief Technologist (https://www.data-
"I'm honoured to receive this award on behalf of Data8" said Mr Carrington "the team at Data8 have been instrumental in innovating products, providing guidance and meeting the increasing demands of our global clients".
Data has become the bedrock of business as it affects everything from marketing to customer experience, decision-making and beyond. Data quality solutions provide assurance to companies that their CRM has accurate and up to date information.
"I'd like to congratulate Mark and all the other winners for their hard work and dedication to the data industry. The Data 50 Awards recognise the value of the data innovation and we wish the leaders all the best of luck in the future" said Jenna Read, Events Manager of Vitesse Media (http://www.vitessemedia.co.uk/
About Data8
Data8 is an award winning data quality management company, enabling customers to completely trust their data and through its effective management, transform their business.
The services include real time data validation, data cleansing, B2B and B2C data supply, business process outsourcing, data management, analytics, and visualisation enabling a Single Customer View.
Data8 also offers data quality tools integrated within major CRM and shopping cart solutions. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Data8 offers Microsoft CRM and data quality solutions within CRM.
With offices throughout the UK, Data8 has over 14,000 users and serves customers worldwide, enabling them to unlock the power of data to drive their business forward. For more information, visit www.data-8.co.uk
About Information Age (http://www.information-
Since its launch in 1995, Information Age has been regarded as one of the most respected technology titles in the B2B realm. Twenty years on, the publication stands as the UK's leading business-technology magazine, holding a strong influence over its esteemed readership of IT decision-makers, which also partake extensively in the brand's highly popular live events. Meanwhile, Information-
