News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* Retail
* Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Data8 and Asymbo form a partnership to improve data quality on ecommerce applications
Data8, an award winning data quality solutions provider announces today their partnership with Asymbo; a data driven ecommerce mobile application development studio.
The partnership will lead Asymbo to provide Data8's data validation services, more specifically address verification including autocomplete technology and postcode lookup to offer their clients a faster and simpler way to fill in web forms on their ecommerce applications. Furthermore, companies will only have correct and accurate information captured on their apps, allowing them to engage with their customers in a more relevant and personalised way.
Antony Allen, Managing Director of Data8 said "We are delighted to start a partnership with Asymbo and we are excited to work with them to improve the lead capture available on their applications so their clients can benefit from good data quality."
Miklos Handa, CCO at Asymbo added "We look forward to working with Data8 and continue to help online retailers maximize their retention rates and growth potential by providing mobile apps which can now feature real time data validation solutions."
About Data8 (https://www.data-
Data8 is an award winning data quality management company, enabling customers to completely trust their data and through its effective management, transform their business.
The services include real time data validation, data cleansing, B2B and B2C data supply, business process outsourcing, data management, analytics, and visualisation enabling a Single Customer View.
Data8 also offers data quality tools integrated within major CRM and shopping cart solutions. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Data8 offers Microsoft CRM and data quality solutions within CRM.
With offices throughout the UK, Data8 has over 14,000 users and serves customers worldwide, enabling them to unlock the power of data to drive their business forward. For more information, visit www.data-8.co.uk
Trademarks
Data8 is a registered trademark of Data8 and/or its affiliates.
About Aysmbo (http://www.asymbo.com/)
Asymbo is a data-driven eCommerce mobile application development studio using cutting-edge in-house technology. Their goal is to help online retailers maximize their retention rates and growth potential by providing mobile apps that seamlessly integrate with their existing website and features, so their customers can enjoy a complete omni-channel experience.
Asymbo's high-end app development platform packed with advanced features enables them to automate the processes and deliver a tailored app to meet needs swiftly and at a highly competitive price. A faster, simpler and a more cost-efficient way to get a retail app compared to development from scratch.
Their experienced team of developers, designers and marketers focused on e-commerce are fully equipped to serve their client's business needs and to help reach targets.
Trademarks
Asymbo is a registered trademark if Asymbo and/ or its affiliates
Media Contact:
Emmy Lippold
Head of Marketing and Public Relations
T: 0151 355 4555
E: Marketing@data-
Data8 Limited
4 Venture Point
Stanney Mill Road
Chester
CH2 4NE
Contact
Data8
***@data-8.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse