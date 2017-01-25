 
News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* Australia
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chester
  Cheshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

PredictiveAddress by Data8 Features Enhanced Australian Coverage

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ecommerce
* Australia
* Retail

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Chester - Cheshire - England

CHESTER, England - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Data8 expands its address validation software, PredictiveAddress from town to address coverage in Australia. The expansion covers every physical address in the country, containing over 14 million address records from official sources. The software, which predicts and auto completes a full address while the user is typing, verifies it against multiple postal certifications from postal organisations to ensure it is accurate and uses 'type ahead' technology to autocomplete it.

The software will format the addresses according to Australian standards, unless specified otherwise. PredictiveAddress also uses fuzzy matching technology, which applies to both residential and commercial addresses and recognises mistyped or non-existent addresses.

"Our expansion to cover address level coverage in Australia is exciting, and address validation is just one part of our international validation suite," said Mark Carrington, Chief Technologist at Data8.

PredictiveAddress has recently been extended to have a global reference database covering 253 countries and territories which is typically used in ecommerce checkout pages, lead forms, shopping cart solutions and in internal systems such as CRM, ERP and HR Systems, can be also integrated into any systems including bespoke ones.

"Our validation suite of products is constantly being updated and improved. The software is highly accurate and our coverage ensures that we meet the needs of our global clients seeking one supplier for all their data validation needs including address, email and phone validation." added Jeremy Walker, Head of Data Validation at Data8.

About Data8

Data8 is an award winning data management agency. Data8 enables customers to completely trust their data and through its effective management, transform their business.

The services include real time data validation, data cleansing, B2B and B2C data supply, business process outsourcing, data management, analytics, and visualisation enabling a Single Customer View.

Data8 also offers integration services with major CRM and shopping cart solutions. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Data8 offers Microsoft CRM and data quality solutions within CRM.

With offices throughout the UK, Data8 has over 14,000 users and serves customers worldwide, enabling them to unlock the power of data to drive their business forward. For more information, visit www.data-8.co.uk

Trademarks

Data8 is a registered trademark of Data8 and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Emmy Lippold

Head of Marketing

T: 0151 355 4555

E: Marketing@data-8.co.uk

Data8 Limited

4 Venture Point

Stanney Mill Road

Chester

CH2 4NE

Contact
Data8
***@data-8.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@data-8.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Ecommerce, Australia, Retail
Industry:Technology
Location:Chester - Cheshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data8 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share