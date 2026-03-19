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Holistic Therapist Launches PranaGlow, Rooted in Ayurveda, Botanical Hair Care and Skin Care
New brand challenges quick-fix beauty trends with a simple three-step ritual designed to support natural radiance over time
By: PranaGlow LLC
At a time when the beauty industry runs on fast results and rotating trends, PranaGlow takes the opposite approach. The brand pairs time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients with modern formulation practices to create products that support the skin and scalp barrier rather than overwhelm it.
"Most products promise instant change," says Rohini. "But real results take time. We created PranaGlow for people who want to care for their skin and hair in a way that feels sustainable, calm, and honest."
A ritual, not a routine
PranaGlow organizes its products around a simple three-step routine — Reset → Restore → Radiate — focused on building a healthy baseline over time rather than delivering a one-time result. The system supports the skin and scalp barrier, improves overall condition with consistent use, and allows natural radiance to emerge without forcing it.
Launch product line
The initial collection includes six core products across hair and skincare, each formulated with plant-derived ingredients and free of unnecessary fillers or harsh additives:
PranaGlow is positioned as a long-term care system — not a quick fix — and the brand's packaging and communication reflect that commitment at every point of contact.
PranaGlow is designed for those who:
PranaGlow products are now available exclusively at http://www.pranaglow.com. The launch begins with a limited soft release, allowing the brand to grow intentionally and remain close to its early customers.
About PranaGlow
PranaGlow was founded by Rohini Nellore, a holistic therapist based in Edison, N.J., with over a decade of experience guiding clients through whole-body wellness. The brand applies that same philosophy to everyday beauty, combining traditional Ayurvedic botanicals with a modern understanding of the skin barrier to support hair and skin through consistent, plant-based care.
Contact
Rohini Nellore
***@pranaglow.com
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