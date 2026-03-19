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March 2026
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Holistic Therapist Launches PranaGlow, Rooted in Ayurveda, Botanical Hair Care and Skin Care

New brand challenges quick-fix beauty trends with a simple three-step ritual designed to support natural radiance over time
By:
 
EDISON, N.J. - March 24, 2026 - PRLog -- After years of watching clients chase quick fixes that didn't deliver, Rohini Nellore built a beauty brand grounded in long-term care that actually works. PranaGlow, launching this month from Edison, N.J., is a wellness-driven hair and skincare line rooted in Ayurvedic botanical tradition, designed for people who want to care for their skin and scalp consistently rather than aggressively.

At a time when the beauty industry runs on fast results and rotating trends, PranaGlow takes the opposite approach. The brand pairs time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients with modern formulation practices to create products that support the skin and scalp barrier rather than overwhelm it.

"Most products promise instant change," says Rohini. "But real results take time. We created PranaGlow for people who want to care for their skin and hair in a way that feels sustainable, calm, and honest."

A ritual, not a routine

PranaGlow organizes its products around a simple three-step routine — Reset → Restore → Radiate — focused on building a healthy baseline over time rather than delivering a one-time result. The system supports the skin and scalp barrier, improves overall condition with consistent use, and allows natural radiance to emerge without forcing it.

Launch product line

The initial collection includes six core products across hair and skincare, each formulated with plant-derived ingredients and free of unnecessary fillers or harsh additives:
  • Root + Scalp Strength Oil (2 oz and 4 oz) — A concentrated blend of plant oils and Ayurvedic-inspired extracts to support scalp health and strengthen roots over time.
  • Luminous Face Serum — A lightweight serum to support hydration and overall skin balance.
  • Soothing Face Cleanser — A gentle daily cleanser that removes buildup without disrupting the skin barrier.
  • Brightening Face Scrub — A mild exfoliating treatment that refines texture while remaining non-irritating.
  • Nourishing Face Moisturizer — A barrier-supporting cream focused on hydration and skin comfort.
Designed with intention

PranaGlow is positioned as a long-term care system — not a quick fix — and the brand's packaging and communication reflect that commitment at every point of contact.
  • Every product and packaging decision reflects PranaGlow's philosophy of restraint and clarity.
  • Products are made in small batches with batch-level quality checks.
  • Packaging uses amber glass with UV protection to preserve formula integrity.
  • Minimal materials and full ingredient transparency throughout.
  • No exaggerated claims. No unrealistic promises.
Who is it for

PranaGlow is designed for those who:
  • Prefer consistency over quick fixes
  • Want a simpler, effective routine
  • Are mindful about what they use on skin and scalp
  • Value calm, intentional care
Availability

PranaGlow products are now available exclusively at http://www.pranaglow.com. The launch begins with a limited soft release, allowing the brand to grow intentionally and remain close to its early customers.

About PranaGlow

PranaGlow was founded by Rohini Nellore, a holistic therapist based in Edison, N.J., with over a decade of experience guiding clients through whole-body wellness. The brand applies that same philosophy to everyday beauty, combining traditional Ayurvedic botanicals with a modern understanding of the skin barrier to support hair and skin through consistent, plant-based care.

Contact
Rohini Nellore
***@pranaglow.com
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Tags:Skin and Hair Care
Industry:Beauty
Location:Edison - New Jersey - United States
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