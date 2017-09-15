540 Pounds of Garbage Removed from San Diego Bay

Fourth Annual Power Scuba San Diego Bay Underwater Cleanup a Success

-- Thanks to the hard work of 70 volunteers, 540 pounds of cans, bottles, plastic bags, cigarette butts and other miscellaneous garbage no longer pollute San Diego Bay.Non-profit organization Power Scuba held its fourth annual San Diego Bay Underwater Cleanup on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Seventy volunteers attended the cleanup, of which half were scuba divers and half performed surface support. The cleanup was held in partnership with the Port and Harbor Police and corporate sponsor BAE Systems.Diving in San Diego Bay is typically forbidden, but Power Scuba receives a special exemption from the Port of San Diego for this annual event. Although it is an honor to dive among iconic San Diego monuments such as the USS Midway, the Star of India, the Soviet B-39 attack submarine, and Tuna Harbor, cleaning up the bay is not a glamorous task; underwater visibility in the bay can be very murky, and divers frequently locate garbage by touch alone.The San Diego Bay Underwater Cleanup is one of Power Scuba's many efforts to help preserve and beautify our underwater ecosystem. The ecologically-minded group hosts regular beach, wcj harbor, and bay cleanups around San Diego County. To participate in the next volunteer event, please visit www.powerscuba.org.About Power ScubaPower Scuba is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to ocean stewardship and the preservation of our underwater environment. Comprised primarily of scuba divers, Power Scuba will educate the community, through outreach and programs, about the local underwater ecosystem, which desperately needs our help. The corporation will provide a means by which divers can be more active in scuba activities while they also become attuned to the plight the ocean currently faces. Certified divers can learn more about Power Scuba's missions and events by visiting www.powerscuba.org.About BAE SystemsBAE Systems, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, an international defense, aerospace and security company which delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services.