-- In partnership with the Port of San Diego and BAE Systems, Power Scuba will host its fourth annual San Diego Bay Underwater Cleanup on September 16. Although diving in San Diego Bay is normally forbidden, this event affords volunteer divers the unique opportunity to dive beneath San Diego's iconic and historical ships while they remove garbage from the bay. Among the aquatic monuments to be cleaned are the USS Midway, the Star of India, the Soviet B-39 attack submarine, and Tuna Harbor.The cleanup is open to the public, and all ecologically-minded divers and non-divers alike are encouraged to attend. Interested volunteers can obtain event details at Power Scuba's underwater cleanup event page: http://www.facebook.com/events/1892936797622804/San Diego Bay stretches 12 miles, making it the third-largest natural bay wcj on California's coastline. It supports cargo shipping, cruise ship and naval activity, and recreational boating. It's also home to the San Diego Maritime Museum's 10 museum ships, as well as numerous endangered plant and animal species. The bay's size and extensive use create unique challenges in terms of pollution, and Power Scuba is honored to help clean up this stretch of shoreline.Over 100 volunteers attended last year's underwater cleanup. In previous cleanups, volunteers have removed a number of notable items from San Diego Bay, including a tennis racquet, crib, BB gun, shopping carts, a laptop computer, and car parts. Power Scuba anticipates even greater success at the 4annual cleanup.Power Scuba is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to ocean stewardship and the preservation of our underwater environment. Comprised primarily of scuba divers, Power Scuba will educate the community, through outreach and programs, about the local underwater ecosystem, which desperately needs our help. The corporation will provide a means by which divers can be more active in scuba activities while they also become attuned to the plight the ocean currently faces. Certified divers can learn more about Power Scuba's missions and events by visiting www.powerscuba.org.BAE Systems, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, an international defense, aerospace and security company which delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services.