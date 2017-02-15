Power Scuba Hosts Fundraiser To Benefit Injured San Diego Lifeguards

End

-- As avid shore and boat divers in San Diego, Power Scuba owes a lot to the San Diego Lifeguards. On Friday, February 24, 2017, Power Scuba will host a fundraiser benefitting injured San Diego lifeguards. The benefit will be held at the Shore Rider Bar & Grill in La Jolla between 5:00-9:00pm.The benefit is open to the public. Everyone who appreciates the noble work our lifeguards do is encouraged to participate. Those who are unable to attend, but wish to donate, can find information at the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1653223508313123/The City of San Diego employs nearly 300 lifeguards, making the department one of the largest in the United States. The department performs thousands of rescues a year. Lifeguarding in open water is extremely dangerous and demanding work, and lifeguards expose themselves to the risk of sickness or debilitating injury every day in order to ensure the safety of beach and oceangoers such as Power Scuba members. Through this fundraiser, Power Scuba hopes to help provide financial assistance to San Diego lifeguards who are unable to work due to injuries sustained in the line of duty.The Shore Rider restaurant will be offering discounted craft beer and wine to attendees. 2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla, California 92037.Power Scuba is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to ocean stewardship and the preservation of our underwater environment. Comprised primarily of scuba divers, Power Scuba will educate the community, through outreach and programs, about the local underwater ecosystem, which desperately needs our help. The corporation will provide a means by which divers can be more active in scuba activities while they also become attuned to the plight the ocean currently faces. Learn more about Power Scuba's missions and events by visiting www.powerscuba.org.