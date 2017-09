Unfurling 69th Shriram Automall Facility In Ratnagiri

Shriram Automall inaugurated its 69th Automall in Ratnagiri, Mumbai Zone, to satisfy the demand of pre-owned vehicles & equipment in and around the region.

-- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's Largest Service Provider for Exchange of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment, inaugurated itsFantastic Automall facility in Ratnagiri. The Automall is thein the Mumbai Zone of the company and is in line with the aggressive expansion plans of the company. Sprawling acrossof land, The Automall is strategically located at the National Highway-66, Ratnagiri-Mumbai Highway road and promises complete solutions to the pre-owned vehicles and equipment related needs of transporters, contractors, dealerships, manufacturers and individual buyers.Ratnagiri being a port city on the Arabian Sea coast (Konkan Belt) in the southwestern part of Maharashtra, receives heavy rainfall throughout the year resulting in abundant growth of rice, coconuts, cashew nuts, and fruits (majorly mangoes) in the alluvial valleys. And due to city's existence on the Arabian Sea coast, fishing is a prominent industry there. The Automall facility in the region aims to fulfill demand of all types of pre-owned vehicles & equipment through its trusted and transparent platforms.People from across the locations ofregion will be reaping benefits of Shriram Automall's Holistic services and unique platforms for easily acquiring and disposing used vehicles & Equipment.In conjunction with the grand inauguration ceremony, a live bidding event was also held at the Ratnagiri Automall where overused vehicles & construction equipment were displayed on the ramp for the customers to bid on, out which the company successfully disposedvehicles & equipment by the end of the day. The event was also followed tree plantation activity at the Automall. Easyby Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) was also provided.Panvel Nagpur Latur Solapur Dhule AkolaShriram Automalls bidding events have become the best platform to buy and sell used vehicles & equipment in the most organized and transparent way, customers get to choose from a plethora of options.The company utilized bothmethods to reach out to maximum people. Social media promotion was carried out extensively on all company profiles for couple of days. SMS and Telecalling activities were carried out for Ratnagiri and nearby customers to make the event a successful one.Shriram Automall Ratnagiri, Vill Khedashi, Ratnagiri-Mumbai Highway, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra - 415639. Contact - 09922103366SAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first-ever service provider that offers various well organized and transparent bidding platforms, including physical, online, one stop classified and negotiated deals, for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers. Company has its presence all over the country with its already established 69 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITEDFloor, Best Sky Tower,Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444E-Mail: contact@samil.in Website: www.samil.in