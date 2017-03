Shriram Automall inaugurated its 66th Automall facility in Agra

•20th Facility in North zone •Participation of 150+ customers •120+ attainable used vehicles and equipment for disposal •SAMIL launched its exclusive 'My SAMIL Bidding App'

End

-- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's most trusted service provider for exchange of used vehicles & equipment inaugurated its first facility in Agra which is fourth in Uttar Pradesh & twentieth in the North Zone. The Automall is strategically located at the Agra-Gwalior road and spreads over a sprawling area of 4.6 acres of land.The company will provide complete access to customers in Agra and nearby regions to the Automall thus fulfilling their pre-owned vehicle requirements in an organized manner.Mr. Lakshminarayanan Subramanian, Chairman, Shriram Transport Financesaid, "Shriram Automall in a short span of 6 years has crossedof transaction value and has conducted aroundtransactions with acquisition of overcustomersThe overall pre-owned sector of the automobile industry was dominated by an unorganized approach wherein the pre-owned vehicle was acquired and disposed at a huge risk. The pre-owned segment was highly dominated by conservative and unreliable trade practices. We are delighted to complete 6 years of existence and provide a platform for used vehicles in an organised manner."Mr. Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall said, "Inaugurating the 66th Automall in Agra on our 6anniversary, we are glad that we will be reaching out to customers in more geography through our user-friendly services.He further added, "We conducted 60+ bidding events in a single day pan India with a display of overfor disposal valued overfor disposal & clocked the benchmark figure of aroundwhich is also new company record for a single day business transaction."SAMIL also unveiled two new LIMCA BOOK OF RECORDS for beingand forThe following table elaborates on SAMIL's achievements in last 6 years.AUTOMALLS 4 66EVENTS 1,200 40,000TRANSACTIONS 46,000 5,50,000UNIQUE BIDDERS 50,000 6,50,000UNIQUE BUYERS 35,000 3,00,000EMPLOYEES 440 700AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS - 15SEGMENTS 3 8BIDDING PORTALS - 3In addition, the company launched its exclusive 'MySAMIL App' for its customers to enjoy the Live Bidding experience from anywhere across the nation. The new mobile bidding application has following advance features like:• Participating in Live Bidding Events• Submit Proxy Bid for Vehicle You are Interested in.• Pay Online through Digital Payment Options• Customer Registration & KYC Upload• Get Updated with all the Latest News of the CompanyFollowing are the awards and recognitions that the company has achieved over the years:AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS1 The Largest Platform for Acquisition & Disposal of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment & Highest Number of Events in a single day 20172 India's Most Trusted Brand 20173 Best Disruptive Innovation of the Year - Automotive 20164 Excellence in Customer Experience & Fleet Enabler of the Year 20165 Most Promising Brand & Best Online Market Place in Pre-owned Automobile Industry 20166 Largest Online and Physical Bidding Events FY2014-15 20167 Innovation in Transportation and Fleet Enabler of the Year 20158 Fleet Enabler of the Year 2012EVENT LOCATIONSKadapa Chengalpet Patna Hospet Kollam Manesar Mancherial Puducherry BhopalRajahmundry Coimbatore Cuttack Gulbarga Ernakulam Pathankot Hyderabad Tirunelveli MumbaiVisakhapatnam Hosur Raipur Mangaluru Calicut Udaipur Nizamabad Trichy KolhapurVijayawadaKolkata HubliShimla Mahabub NagarAurangabadNellore Jharsuguda Davangere Jodhpur Khammam VadodaraTirupathi Dhanbad Bengaluru Agra Ananthapur IndoreOngole Guwahati Vijayapura Ludhiana Warangal LaturMysore Jaipur Mancherial GwaliorNainital Kurnool PuneJaunpur Jangaon DhuleBilaspurNagpurAmritsar AhmedabadKanpurNasikKarnalSAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first and no.1 service provider that provides both online and physical bidding events through various well organized and transparent bidding platforms. On the top of it, company also provide services like one stop classified, private treaty for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers providing complete transparency while negotiating deals. Company seems to have marked its presence all over the country with its established 66 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has also been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITED2nd Floor, Best Sky Tower,Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444E-Mail: contact@samil.in | Website: www.samil.in