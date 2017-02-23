News By Tag
Shriram Automall inaugurated its 66th Automall facility in Agra
•20th Facility in North zone •Participation of 150+ customers •120+ attainable used vehicles and equipment for disposal •SAMIL launched its exclusive 'My SAMIL Bidding App'
The company will provide complete access to customers in Agra and nearby regions to the Automall thus fulfilling their pre-owned vehicle requirements in an organized manner.
Mr. Lakshminarayanan Subramanian, Chairman, Shriram Transport Finance, said, "Shriram Automall in a short span of 6 years has crossed Rs. 8,000 crores of transaction value and has conducted around 5.5 lakh transactions with acquisition of over 6.5 lakh customers
The overall pre-owned sector of the automobile industry was dominated by an unorganized approach wherein the pre-owned vehicle was acquired and disposed at a huge risk. The pre-owned segment was highly dominated by conservative and unreliable trade practices. We are delighted to complete 6 years of existence and provide a platform for used vehicles in an organised manner."
Mr. Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall said, "Inaugurating the 66th Automall in Agra on our 6th anniversary, we are glad that we will be reaching out to customers in more geography through our user-friendly services.
He further added, "We conducted 60+ bidding events in a single day pan India with a display of over 5,000 Vehicles and Equipment for disposal valued over Rs.100 Crs for disposal & clocked the benchmark figure of around 50 Crs which is also new company record for a single day business transaction."
SAMIL also unveiled two new LIMCA BOOK OF RECORDS for being 'The Largest Platform for Acquisition & Disposal of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment' and for 'Conducting Highest Number of Physical Bidding Events in a Single Day.'
The following table elaborates on SAMIL's achievements in last 6 years.
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
ACCOMPLISHMENTS 2011 2017
AUTOMALLS 4 66
EVENTS 1,200 40,000
TRANSACTIONS 46,000 5,50,000
UNIQUE BIDDERS 50,000 6,50,000
UNIQUE BUYERS 35,000 3,00,000
EMPLOYEES 440 700
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS - 15
SEGMENTS 3 8
BIDDING PORTALS - 3
In addition, the company launched its exclusive 'MySAMIL App' for its customers to enjoy the Live Bidding experience from anywhere across the nation. The new mobile bidding application has following advance features like:
• Participating in Live Bidding Events
• Submit Proxy Bid for Vehicle You are Interested in.
• Pay Online through Digital Payment Options
• Customer Registration & KYC Upload
• Get Updated with all the Latest News of the Company
Following are the awards and recognitions that the company has achieved over the years:
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Sr. No Category Year
1 The Largest Platform for Acquisition & Disposal of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment & Highest Number of Events in a single day 2017
2 India's Most Trusted Brand 2017
3 Best Disruptive Innovation of the Year - Automotive 2016
4 Excellence in Customer Experience & Fleet Enabler of the Year 2016
5 Most Promising Brand & Best Online Market Place in Pre-owned Automobile Industry 2016
6 Largest Online and Physical Bidding Events FY2014-15 2016
7 Innovation in Transportation and Fleet Enabler of the Year 2015
8 Fleet Enabler of the Year 2012
EVENT LOCATIONS
ANDHRA
(7) CHENNAI (3) EAST
(7) KARNATAKA (8) KERELA (3) NORTH (14) TELANGANA & RAYALASEEMA (10) TRICHY (3) WEST
(13)
Kadapa Chengalpet Patna Hospet Kollam Manesar Mancherial Puducherry Bhopal
Rajahmundry Coimbatore Cuttack Gulbarga Ernakulam Pathankot Hyderabad Tirunelveli Mumbai
Visakhapatnam Hosur Raipur Mangaluru Calicut Udaipur Nizamabad Trichy Kolhapur
Vijayawada
Kolkata Hubli
Shimla Mahabub Nagar
Aurangabad
Nellore Jharsuguda Davangere Jodhpur Khammam Vadodara
Tirupathi Dhanbad Bengaluru Agra Ananthapur Indore
Ongole Guwahati Vijayapura Ludhiana Warangal Latur
Mysore Jaipur Mancherial Gwalior
Nainital Kurnool Pune
Jaunpur Jangaon Dhule
Bilaspur
Nagpur
Amritsar Ahmedabad
Kanpur
Nasik
Karnal
About Shriram Automall India (SAMIL)
SAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first and no.1 service provider that provides both online and physical bidding events through various well organized and transparent bidding platforms. On the top of it, company also provide services like one stop classified, private treaty for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers providing complete transparency while negotiating deals. Company seems to have marked its presence all over the country with its established 66 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has also been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.
For more information, please contact:
Ms. Jyoti Jain (NH-Marketing of SAMIL)
SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITED
2nd Floor, Best Sky Tower,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444
E-Mail: contact@samil.in | Website: www.samil.in
