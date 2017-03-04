 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Shriram Automall now in Akola with its 67th facility

Shriram Automall inaugurated its 67th Automall in Akola, Maharashtra to satisfy the demand of pre-owned vehicles & equipment
 
 
pr akola
pr akola
 
DELHI, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's most trusted service provider for exchange of used vehicles & equipment inaugurated its first facility in Akola which is eighth in Maharashtra & fourteenth in the West Zone. The Automall is strategically located at the NH6 which, runs through Akola from Hazira (Surat) to Kolkata and is spreads over a sprawling area of 5 acres of land.

The company will provide complete access to customers in Akola and nearby regions to the Automall thus fulfilling their pre-owned vehicle requirements in an organized manner.

People from across the locations of AMRAVATI, SHEGAON, KHAMGAON, VASHIM & YAVATMAL, PUSAD region will be reaping benefits of Shriram Automall's Holistic services and unique platforms for easily acquiring and disposing used vehicles & Equipment.

In conjunction with the grand inauguration ceremony, a live bidding event was also held at the Akola Automall where over 125 used vehicles & construction equipment were displayed on the ramp for the customers to bid on out which the company successfully disposed 94 vehicles & equipment by the end of the day. The event was also followed tree plantation activity at the Automall.

Moreover health checkup camp was organized where professional doctors conducted the eye test free of cost for our customers. Easy finance assistance by Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) was provided moreover scholarship cheques were distributed to 5 deserving students to help them shape their life in a better and successful way.

List of Existing Automalls in West Zone:

AUTOMALLS – West Zone

Vadodra
Panvel
  Aurangabad
Bhopal
  Raipur
Dhule
Ahmedabad
  Gwalior
Chandrapur
  Nagpur

Latur

Solapur

Indore

Upcoming Automalls in West Zone:

Pune  Nasik  Ratnagiri

Shriram Automalls bidding events have become the best platform to buy and sell used vehicles & equipment in the most organized and transparent way, customers get to choose from a plethora of options.

The company recently created two new national records for being'The Largest Platform for Acquisition & Disposal of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment' and for 'Conducting Highest Number of Physical Bidding Events in a Single Day'

Contact Akola Automall:

Shriram Automall Akola, Akola Khamgaon Road, NH-6, Vyala, Balapur, Akola, Maharashtra - 444302

Contact - +91.9764415188

About Shriram Automall India (SAMIL)

SAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first and no.1 service provider that provides both online and physical bidding events through various well organized and transparent bidding platforms. On the top of it, company also provide services like one stop classified, private treaty for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers providing complete transparency while negotiating deals. Company seems to have marked its presence all over the country with its established 66 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has also been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Jyoti Jain (NH-Marketing of SAMIL)

SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITED

2nd Floor, Best Sky Tower,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444

E-Mail: contact@samil.in | Website: www.samil.in
