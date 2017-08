ShriramAutomall Won Best Service Provider Of The Year Award At CIA WORLD BUILDERS & INFRA AWARD 2017

Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) has bagged past yet another important award at the CIA World Builders & Infra Award 2017 for its professional services under the category of 'Best Service Provider of the Year'

-- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) India's Largest Service Provider for Exchange of Used Vehicles & Equipment has been recognized with accolade by "", under the category of ''. The awards were conducted on 31July 2017, at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz (East), Vakola Mumbai by CIA World Magazine.On the occasionaward has been rightly given to the company as SAMIL offers best in class services and customer experience which is the same at every location in the country. Customers come to SAMIL to choose from the wide range of available inventory options and transact through the most trusted and transparent platforms. They are benefitted with a number of programs like Drive Your Trust (DYT) Cards, Free Meal Facility during Event, Free Training for Online Bidding Participation, Scholarship for Children of Truck Drivers, Free Medical Checkups during the event etc.Within a span of just six years the company has expanded its wings from national highways to remotest corners of the country. SAMIL has acquired its customers from all nooks and corners of the country, so they can be anyone; a truck owner, fleet operator, truck driver, dealer or even a business man. The company over the years has efficiently met the requirement of all the above and that is the reason why it is regarded as the best in business. While doing the same it has achieved some benchmark feats for conducting overresulting in aroundand acquiring overSAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first-ever service provider that offers various well organized and transparent bidding platforms, including physical, online, one stop classified and negotiated deals, for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers. Company has its presence all over the country with its already established 68 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.Ms. Jyoti Jain (NH-Marketing)SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITED (SAMIL)Floor, Best Sky Tower,Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444E-Mail: contact@samil.in Website: www.samil.in