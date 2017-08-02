 
August 2017





ShriramAutomall Won Best Service Provider Of The Year Award At CIA WORLD BUILDERS & INFRA AWARD 2017

DELHI, India - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) India's Largest Service Provider for Exchange of Used Vehicles & Equipment has been recognized with accolade by "CIA World Builders & Infra Award 2017", under the category of 'Best Service Provider of the Year'. The awards were conducted on 31st July 2017, at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz (East), Vakola Mumbai by CIA World Magazine.

Mr. Sameer Malhotra, CEO – Shriram Automall

  On the occasion Mr. Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall said "The award for 'Best Service Provider of the Year' strengthens the fact that SAMIL is a brand which always puts customer first. Its professional services and transparent bidding platforms are aimed to empower customers with the power of choice and transparency. With our professional services we have changed the lives of thousands of customers, by transforming them from a driver an owner himself."

'Best Service Provider of the Year' award has been rightly given to the company as SAMIL offers best in class services and customer experience which is the same at every location  in the country. Customers come to SAMIL to choose from the wide range of available inventory options and transact through the most trusted and transparent platforms. They are benefitted with a number of programs like Drive Your Trust (DYT) Cards, Free Meal Facility during Event, Free Training for Online Bidding Participation, Scholarship for Children of Truck Drivers, Free Medical Checkups during the event etc.

Within a span of just six years the company has expanded its wings from national highways to remotest corners of the country. SAMIL has acquired its customers from all nooks and corners of the country, so they can be anyone; a truck owner, fleet operator, truck driver, dealer or even a business man. The company over the years has efficiently met the requirement of all the above and that is the reason why it is regarded as the best in business. While doing the same it has achieved some benchmark feats for conducting over 42,000 BIDDING EVENTS resulting in around 5.8 LAKH TRANSACTIONS and acquiring over 6.7 LAKH CUSTOMERS.

About Shriram Automall

SAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first-ever service provider that offers various well organized and transparent bidding platforms, including physical, online, one stop classified and negotiated deals, for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers. Company has its presence all over the country with its already established 68 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Jyoti Jain (NH-Marketing)

SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITED (SAMIL)

2nd Floor, Best Sky Tower,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444

E-Mail: contact@samil.in

Website: www.samil.in
