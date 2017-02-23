News By Tag
Over Rs. 8,000 Crs of Business Transacted Across Shriram Automall Platforms
•Conducted 60+ Bidding Events in a Single Day •Launched its Exclusive 'MySAMIL App' with Live Bidding Facility •Inaugurated 66th Automall in Agra in Line with Their Expansion Plans
On the occasion of 6th business anniversary celebrations, SAMIL conducted 60+ bidding events in a single day across the country which is a record itself. With a display of 5,000+ vehicles & equipment valued over Rs.100 Crs for disposal, it clocked the benchmark figure of around 50 Crs which is also new company record for a single day business transaction. The company also further strengthens its physical presence by inaugurating the 66th Automall in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. SAMIL also unveiled two new LIMCA BOOK OF RECORDS for being 'The Largest Platform for Acquisition & Disposal of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment' and for 'Conducting Highest Number of Physical Bidding Events in a Single Day.'
In addition, the company launched its exclusive 'MySAMIL App' for its customers to enjoy the Live Bidding experience from anywhere across the nation. The new mobile bidding application has following advance features like:
· Participating in Live Bidding Events
· Submit Proxy Bid for Vehicle You are Interested in.
· Pay Online through Digital Payment Options
· Customer Registration & KYC Upload
· Get Updated with all the Latest News of the Company
On the occasion, Mr. Umesh Revankar, MD, Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC), said, "The overall pre-owned automobile industry was dominated by an unorganized approach wherein the pre-owned vehicles were acquired and disposed at huge risk. The pre-owned segment was highly occupied by conservative and unreliable trade practices. Shriram Automall turned to be a game changer and removed every layer of this opaque system and served its customers with a completely transparent platform. We are delighted to complete 6 glorious years of existence and to provide multiple bidding platforms for used vehicles & equipment in an organised manner."
Speaking on the event, Mr. Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall, said, "Over a short span of time, we have become the most trusted brand for all leading OEMs, Banks & NBFCs, Transporters, Leasing & Rental Companies, Vehicle Aggregators, Dealers, Contractors and Individuals & End Users to dispose their pre-owned commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, farm equipment, three wheelers and two wheelers. Through our exceptionally professional services, we have been transforming lives of many and have successfully helped a driver to become a proud owner of a vehicle/equipment, an employee to an entrepreneur, as we paved the way for them to start something new, something big. Looking back at our 6 years of growth, we not only see a number of accomplishments but also the enthusiasm and hard work our employees devoted for our customers, which resulted in their complete trust on us."
The following table elaborates on SAMIL's achievements in last 6 years.
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
ACCOMPLISHMENTS 2011 2017
AUTOMALLS 4 66
EVENTS 1,200 40,000
TRANSACTIONS 46,000 5,50,000
UNIQUE BIDDERS 50,000 6,50,000
UNIQUE BUYERS 35,000 3,00,000
EMPLOYEES 440 700
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS - 15
SEGMENTS 3 8
BIDDING PORTALS - 3
Under CSR program, the company also distributed scholarship cheques to children of drivers for their hassle free studies and making its contribution towards building an inclusive society.
Following are the awards and recognitions that the company has received over the years:
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Sr. No Category Year
1 The Largest Platform for Acquisition & Disposal of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment & Highest Number of Events in a single day 2017
2 India's Most Trusted Brand 2017
3 Best Disruptive Innovation of the Year – Automotive 2016
4 Excellence in Customer Experience & Fleet Enabler of the Year 2016
5 Most Promising Brand & Best Online Market Place in Pre-owned Automobile Industry 2016
6 Largest Online and Physical Bidding Events FY2014-15 2016
7 Innovation in Transportation and Fleet Enabler of the Year 2015
8 Fleet Enabler of the Year 2012
EVENT LOCATIONS
ANDHRA
(7) CHENNAI (3) EAST
(7) KARNATAKA (8) KERELA (3) NORTH (14) TELANGANA & RAYALASEEMA (10) TRICHY (3) WEST
(13)
Kadapa Chengalpet Patna Hospet Kollam Manesar Mancherial Puducherry Bhopal
Rajahmundry Coimbatore Cuttack Gulbarga Ernakulam Pathankot Hyderabad Tirunelveli Mumbai
Visakhapatnam Hosur Raipur Mangaluru Calicut Udaipur Nizamabad Trichy Kolhapur
Vijayawada
Kolkata Hubli
Shimla Mahabub Nagar
Aurangabad
Nellore Jharsuguda Davangere Jodhpur Khammam Vadodara
Tirupathi Dhanbad Bengaluru Agra Ananthapur Indore
Ongole Guwahati Vijayapura Ludhiana Warangal Latur
Mysore Jaipur Mancherial Gwalior
Nainital Kurnool Pune
Jaunpur Jangaon Dhule
Bilaspur
Nagpur
Amritsar Ahmedabad
Kanpur
Nasik
Karnal
About Shriram Automall India (SAMIL)
SAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first-ever service provider that offers various well organized and transparent bidding platforms, including Physical, Online, OneStop Classified and Private Treaty, for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers. Company has its presence all over the country with its already established 66 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.
For more information, please contact:
Ms. Jyoti Jain (NH-Marketing of SAMIL)
SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITED
2nd Floor, Best Sky Tower,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444
E-Mail: contact@samil.in | Website: www.samil.in
