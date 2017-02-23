 
News By Tag
* Used Bikes In India
* Biddingevent
* Second Hand Cars
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

Over Rs. 8,000 Crs of Business Transacted Across Shriram Automall Platforms

•Conducted 60+ Bidding Events in a Single Day •Launched its Exclusive 'MySAMIL App' with Live Bidding Facility •Inaugurated 66th Automall in Agra in Line with Their Expansion Plans
 
 
Business Day Logo
Business Day Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Used Bikes In India
Biddingevent
Second Hand Cars

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Awards

DELHI, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's most trusted service provider for buying and selling pre-owned vehicles and equipment, transacted over Rs. 8,000 Crs across its platforms. The company achieved this feat by conducting around 5.5 lakh transactions in a short span of 6 years with acquisition of over 6.5 lakh customers.

On the occasion of 6th business anniversary celebrations, SAMIL conducted 60+ bidding events in a single day across the country which is a record itself. With a display of 5,000+ vehicles & equipment valued over Rs.100 Crs for disposal, it clocked the benchmark figure of around 50 Crs which is also new company record for a single day business transaction. The company also further strengthens its physical presence by inaugurating the 66th Automall in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. SAMIL also unveiled two new LIMCA BOOK OF RECORDS for being 'The Largest Platform for Acquisition & Disposal of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment' and for 'Conducting Highest Number of Physical Bidding Events in a Single Day.'

In addition, the company launched its exclusive 'MySAMIL App' for its customers to enjoy the Live Bidding experience from anywhere across the nation. The new mobile bidding application has following advance features like:

·         Participating in Live Bidding Events

·         Submit Proxy Bid for Vehicle You are Interested in.

·         Pay Online through Digital Payment Options

·         Customer Registration & KYC Upload

·         Get Updated with all the Latest News of the Company

On the occasion, Mr. Umesh Revankar, MD, Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC), said, "The overall pre-owned automobile industry was dominated by an unorganized approach wherein the pre-owned vehicles were acquired and disposed at huge risk. The pre-owned segment was highly occupied by conservative and unreliable trade practices. Shriram Automall turned to be a game changer and removed every layer of this opaque system and served its customers with a completely transparent platform. We are delighted to complete 6 glorious years of existence and to provide multiple bidding platforms for used vehicles & equipment in an organised manner."

Speaking on the event, Mr. Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall, said, "Over a short span of time, we have become the most trusted brand for all leading OEMs, Banks & NBFCs, Transporters, Leasing & Rental Companies, Vehicle Aggregators, Dealers, Contractors and Individuals & End Users to dispose their pre-owned commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, farm equipment, three wheelers and two wheelers. Through our exceptionally professional services, we have been transforming lives of many and have successfully helped a driver to become a proud owner of a vehicle/equipment, an employee to an entrepreneur, as we paved the way for them to start something new, something big. Looking back at our 6 years of growth, we not only see a number of accomplishments but also the enthusiasm and hard work our employees devoted for our customers, which resulted in their complete trust on us."

The following table elaborates on SAMIL's achievements in last 6 years.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

ACCOMPLISHMENTS  2011  2017
AUTOMALLS  4  66
EVENTS  1,200  40,000
TRANSACTIONS  46,000  5,50,000
UNIQUE BIDDERS  50,000  6,50,000
UNIQUE BUYERS  35,000  3,00,000
EMPLOYEES  440  700
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS  -  15
SEGMENTS  3  8
BIDDING PORTALS  -  3

Under CSR program, the company also distributed scholarship cheques to children of drivers for their hassle free studies and making its contribution towards building an inclusive society.

Following are the awards and recognitions that the company has received over the years:

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Sr. No  Category  Year
1  The Largest Platform for Acquisition & Disposal of Pre-owned Vehicles & Equipment & Highest Number of Events in a single day  2017
2  India's Most Trusted Brand  2017
3  Best Disruptive Innovation of the Year – Automotive  2016
4  Excellence in Customer Experience & Fleet Enabler of the Year  2016
5  Most Promising Brand & Best Online Market Place in Pre-owned Automobile Industry  2016
6  Largest Online and Physical Bidding Events FY2014-15  2016
7  Innovation in Transportation and Fleet Enabler of the Year  2015
8  Fleet Enabler of the Year  2012

EVENT LOCATIONS

ANDHRA

(7)  CHENNAI (3)  EAST

(7)  KARNATAKA (8)  KERELA (3)  NORTH (14)  TELANGANA & RAYALASEEMA (10)  TRICHY (3)  WEST

(13)
Kadapa  Chengalpet  Patna  Hospet  Kollam  Manesar  Mancherial  Puducherry  Bhopal
Rajahmundry  Coimbatore  Cuttack  Gulbarga  Ernakulam  Pathankot  Hyderabad  Tirunelveli  Mumbai
Visakhapatnam   Hosur  Raipur  Mangaluru  Calicut  Udaipur  Nizamabad  Trichy  Kolhapur
Vijayawada

  Kolkata  Hubli

  Shimla  Mahabub Nagar

  Aurangabad
Nellore  Jharsuguda  Davangere  Jodhpur  Khammam  Vadodara
Tirupathi  Dhanbad  Bengaluru  Agra  Ananthapur  Indore
 Ongole  Guwahati  Vijayapura  Ludhiana  Warangal  Latur

  Mysore  Jaipur  Mancherial  Gwalior

  Nainital  Kurnool  Pune
Jaunpur  Jangaon   Dhule
Bilaspur

  Nagpur
Amritsar  Ahmedabad
Kanpur
Nasik

Karnal

About Shriram Automall India (SAMIL)

SAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first-ever service provider that offers various well organized and transparent bidding platforms, including Physical, Online, OneStop Classified and Private Treaty, for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers. Company has its presence all over the country with its already established 66 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Jyoti Jain (NH-Marketing of SAMIL)

SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITED

2nd Floor, Best Sky Tower,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444

E-Mail: contact@samil.in | Website: www.samil.in
End
Source:
Email:***@samil.in
Posted By:***@samil.in Email Verified
Phone:1800 102 4141
Tags:Used Bikes In India, Biddingevent, Second Hand Cars
Industry:Automotive
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shriram Automall PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share