Shriram Automall inaugurated its 68th automall facility in Hosur

-- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's most trusted service provider for exchange of used vehicles & equipment, inaugurated its first facility in Hosur,6in Tamil Nadu Zone & 27in South India.SAMIL, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company with AA+ rating from CRISIL, strategically located its 68Automall facility in the industrial area which is near Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka State border and expands through Big Vegetable Market Hub. The 68Automall spreads over a sprawling area of 4 acres of land and will satisfy the demand in the area for vehicles primarily the LCV, HGV & SGV.Hosur Automall is an extension of the company's automall facility which will provide complete access to customers in Chennai, Salem, Bangalore, Vellore and Krishnagiri thus fulfilling their pre-owned vehicle requirements in an organized manner."As a part of our expansion plan to inaugurate 75 well structured Automalls by 2017, we launch the Hosur Automall today which is the 68facility of the company. With favorable demand of used vehicles and equipment across the country, I am absolutely certain & confident that 2017 will be a year of great pride for us. We will work together, determined to keep the faith in the company intact with unwavering focus on goals we have together set," said Mr. Sameer Malhotra, CEO Shriram Automall.During the inauguration ceremony, a live bidding event was also held at the Hosur Automall where over 150+ used vehicles & construction equipment were displayed on the ramp for the customers to bid on. In addition to the event, health checkup camp was organized where professional doctors conducted the eye test free of cost for our customers. Also, to enhance the career, scholarship cheques were distributed to 20 deserving students so that they can shape their life in a better and successful way.Additionally SAMIL also launched its quarterly newsletter 'Connect' at the event which gives first hand information to the customers about the company's latest Development, Inaugurations, Awards Won and Policies etc.CHENNAI TRINULVELLI TRICHY MADURAI COIMBATOREShriram Automall Hosur, Attibele-Rayakottai Road, SBM Colony, Anthivadi, Hosur, Tamil Nadu- 635109Veerendra Kumar - 8754436200SAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first-ever service provider that offers various well organized and transparent bidding platforms, including physical, online, one stop classified and negotiated deals, for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers. Company has its presence all over the country with its already established 67 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.Ms. Jyoti Jain (NH-Marketing of SAMIL)SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITEDFloor, Best Sky Tower,Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034Tel: 011-41414444, Fax: 011-42414444E-Mail: contact@samil.inWebsite: www.samil.in