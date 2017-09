North Coast Rep Presents Free Reading 'Small Talk'

Contact

-- The New Works Reading Series returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre with, by Deborah Serra on September 12th at 7:30pm.is the story of two, mid-life sister's who take a poorly planned road trip to Ireland. They accidently become trapped in an abandoned medieval tower, where the humor slowly fades, and an examination of their lives leads to an unexpected conclusion – illustrating that we don't know each other as well as we think. David Ellenstein directs: Katie Karel*, Shana Wride* and Denise Young in this free reading. Ryan Ford is the Stage Manager.David Ellenstein has been the Artistic Director at North Coast Repertory Theatre, since 2003, producing over 100 productions and directing more than 40.Has worked in theatres across the country, but his favorites at North Coast Rep include:(World Premiere)(World Premiere),(World Premiere),, and(World Premiere).Katie Karel can currently be seen in North Coast Rep's. Past performances include:(North Coast Rep Theatre)(New Victory Theatre, NYC);and(Musical Theater Heritage).Shana Wride has also appeared at North Coast Rep inandShe was most recently seen at Diversionary Theatre inWhile living in Los Angeles, she co-hosted the nationally syndicated radio show: "Women Aloudwith actor/comedienne, Mo Gaffney.Denise Young is an artist, website developer, and theatre lover. As an actor, she has worked with: Meadowbrook Theatre, Nevada Shakespeare Company, Sierra Repertory, Foothill Theater Company, Los Angeles Repertory Company and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines as well as film and numerous commercials. At North Coast Rep she recently performed inopposite her husband, Artistic Director David Ellenstein.is a free reading. For more information, visit northcoastrep.org or call our box office at 858-481-1055.North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.