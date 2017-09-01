News By Tag
North Coast Rep Presents Free Reading 'Small Talk'
Small Talk is the story of two, mid-life sister's who take a poorly planned road trip to Ireland. They accidently become trapped in an abandoned medieval tower, where the humor slowly fades, and an examination of their lives leads to an unexpected conclusion – illustrating that we don't know each other as well as we think. David Ellenstein directs: Katie Karel*, Shana Wride* and Denise Young in this free reading. Ryan Ford is the Stage Manager.
David Ellenstein has been the Artistic Director at North Coast Repertory Theatre, since 2003, producing over 100 productions and directing more than 40.Has worked in theatres across the country, but his favorites at North Coast Rep include: The Illusion, Way Downriver (West Coast Premiere), Freud's Last Session, Faded Glory (World Premiere), Mandate Memories (World Premiere), Becoming Cuba (World Premiere), Time Stands Still, and Words by: Ira Gershwin (World Premiere).
Katie Karel can currently be seen in North Coast Rep's Last of the Red Hot Lovers. Past performances include: Sherlock Holmes and...the Great Nome Gold Rush (North Coast Rep Theatre) Lucky Duck (New Victory Theatre, NYC); Evita, Sunday In The Park With George, Sweeney Todd, 1776 and Big River (Musical Theater Heritage).
Shana Wride has also appeared at North Coast Rep in The Cocktail Hour, Faded Glory, Broken Glass and The Hasty Heart. She was most recently seen at Diversionary Theatre in 2.5 Minute Ride. While living in Los Angeles, she co-hosted the nationally syndicated radio show: "Women Aloud" with actor/comedienne, Mo Gaffney.
Denise Young is an artist, website developer, and theatre lover. As an actor, she has worked with: Meadowbrook Theatre, Nevada Shakespeare Company, Sierra Repertory, Foothill Theater Company, Los Angeles Repertory Company and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines as well as film and numerous commercials. At North Coast Rep she recently performed in Love Letters, opposite her husband, Artistic Director David Ellenstein.
Small Talk is a free reading. For more information, visit northcoastrep.org or call our box office at 858-481-1055.
North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
