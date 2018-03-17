News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
An Evening with Groucho at North Coast Repertory Theatre
The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, stories, routines and songs including "Hooray for Captain Spalding," and "Lydia, the Tattooed Lady." The audience becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in magnificent Groucho style. Ferrante portrays fsbdt the young Groucho of stage and film in a way that is "nothing short of masterful" (Chicago Tribune) and reacquaints us with the humor of brothers Harpo, Chico, Zeppo and Gummo, Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields and Marx foil Margaret Dumont. "An Evening With Groucho" is a show perfect for all ages! Dreya Weber directs with accompaniment by Gerald Sternbach.
Tickets for GROUCHO are $40. To order tickets, please visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office: 858-481-1055.
North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. http://www.northcoastrep.org
Contact
Nancy Richards
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse