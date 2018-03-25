News By Tag
The Father at North Coast Repertory Theatre
David Ellenstein directs James Sutorius,* Robyn Cohen,* Matthew Salazar-Thompson, Jacque Wilke,* Richard Baird,* and Shana Wride.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Holly Gillard (Prop Design). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/
The Father previews begin Wednesday, May 30. Opening Night on Saturday, June 2, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, June 8, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through June 24, 2018 (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:
