The Father at North Coast Repertory Theatre

 
 
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- San Diego audiences will be treated to a play that the London Telegraph called "an unqualified triumph" as North Coast Rep stages the West Coast premiere of The Father. A sensation in Paris, London and New York, and honored with a war chest of awards including a Tony nomination for Best Play, The Father promises to be a profoundly moving, memorable evening of theatre. Andre, now 80 years old, was once a tap dancer who lives with his daughter Anne and her husband Antoine. Or was he an engineer whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can't find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he's losing control. This is must-see theatre for the discerning theatre-goer.

David Ellenstein directs James Sutorius,* Robyn Cohen,* Matthew Salazar-Thompson, Jacque Wilke,* Richard Baird,* and Shana Wride.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Holly Gillard (Prop Design). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

The Father previews begin Wednesday, May 30. Opening Night on Saturday, June 2, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, June 8, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through June 24, 2018 (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.  Tickets: Previews- $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night - $46. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.
