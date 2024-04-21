Community Celebration May 1st Kicks Off Next Brickline Greenway Construction On Market Street

New Greenway Project to Improve Access for People, Enhance Environment, and Commemorate Local History with Public Art

-- The vision for a connected St. Louis and the Brickline Greenway is taking another step forward. Great Rivers Greenway, Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU), and the City of St.Louis invite the community to celebrate the upcoming construction at a community event at HSSU onConstruction will begin later this summer for the new stretch of greenway that will run along Market Street between 22nd St. and Compton Ave. The 0.8-mile project, complete with trees and artwork, is funded through regional sales tax dollars from Great Rivers Greenway, local donors and funding from the State of Missouri."This mile of greenway along Market Street is special because it will transform your experience into one that feels more comfortable and more dynamic, connecting you to the stories of St. Louis," said Susan Trautman, CEO of Great Rivers Greenway. "Brickline Greenway has a lot of momentum right now; the community members, partners and funders are coming together to make this bold vision a reality."With two segments built already, Market Street breaking ground this summer, and several more in construction in 2025 and 2026, Brickline Greenway is on track to finish in 2030. The community event will also highlight the connection to the St. Louis region's only Historically Black College/University (HBCU), along with powerful stories and artwork woven into the fabric of the greenway, including extensions of artist Damon Davis's "Pillars of the Valley" – a permanent art installation commemorating the historic Mill Creek Valley neighborhood."The Brickline Greenway coming to Harris-Stowe State University is a powerful symbol of connection and progress, both celebrating the history and looking forward," said Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, President of HSSU. "We're a proud partner on this greenway project to both enhance our campus and surrounding community and underscore the enduring legacy of our school, which has played a vital role in educating and empowering generations of leaders."Built on City of St. Louis right of way, the greenway will be a space separate from cars for people to take a walk, go for a run, push a stroller, roll a wheelchair or ride a bicycle. Market Street will be narrowed, now with shorter distances to cross the street and still plenty of room for driving and parking."Projects like the Brickline Greenway make our city more vibrant, equitable, safe and healthy," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, City of St. Louis. "I'm proud of our partnership with Great Rivers Greenway to reimagine Market Street so anyone can commute, explore, relax, gather and connect safely in St. Louis."Join the fun at our free community event to enjoy live music, free, delicious food from Crooked Boot & JuiceMasters food trucks, family-friendly activities, and a 360-photo booth to capture the memories.Full media kit including renderings, photos and overall project updates: