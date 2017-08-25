News By Tag
Dr Somdutt Prasad to host CME Event Controversial Debates in Ophthalmology at The Princeton Kolkata
A CME Event for ophthalmologists from India, United Kingdom and all around the world
The two-hour event commencing from 19:10 Hours IST will have some of the leading ophthalmologists from India debating on topics like Floater only Vitrectomy, Pre-Perimetric Glaucoma among others. The event will also be attended online by leading ophthalmologists from around the world who can also present their views on the topics discussed.
The event will not only be an excellent platform for established ophthalmologists but also for aspiring ophthalmologists who would get to learn a lot and greatly benefit from attending the sessions whether at the venue in Kolkata or online on the website https://www.sight2020.co.uk.
The agenda for the event would be as follows:
· ♦ Debate : Floater only Vitrectomy – To do / Not to do
· ♦ Debate : Pre-Perimetric Glaucoma – To Treat/ Not to treat
· ♦ Debate : The Subluxed lens –In the bag implantation or Lensectomy & Scleral Fixation
· ♦ Simbrinza : Unlocking Newer Treatment Possibilities
· ♦ Preferred Practice Patterns, Current benchmark & Novel Therapy for Improving Cataract Surgery Outcomes in Adult Patients
Speakers at the live event include:
· ♦ Dr.Rupak Roy (Shankar Nethralaya, Mukundpur)
· ♦ Dr.Krishnendu Nandi (BB Eye Foundation)
♦ Dr.Sumit Choudhury (Eye Care & Research Centre)
· ♦ Dr. Alokesh Ganguly (Priyambada Birla Aravind Eye Hospital)
· ♦ Dr.Debashish Bairagi (Second Sight Southend Eye Centre)
· ♦ Dr.Somdutt Prasad (AMRI Medical Centre)
· ♦ Dr.Sugato Paul (AMRI Hospitals)
One can register to participate in the event online at https://www.sight2020.co.uk.
About Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad is an established name in the field of retinal surgery in Kolkata. Dr Prasad specialises in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions etc. and has over a decade of experience as a consultant ophthalmologist in the UK. Dr Prasad is a regular at several national and international ophthalmic conferences. To know more, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.
