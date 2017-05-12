 
Dr Somdutt Prasad at the Event of the Vitreoretinal Society of West Bengal

Dr Pravin Dugel from the USA was the guest speaker at the event.
 
 
Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad
 
KOLKATA, India - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Noted eye surgeon and retinal specialist of Kolkata, Dr Somdutt Prasad was one of the distinguished attendees of the Virtual Reality (3D VR) assisted vitreoretinal surgery (VR) event of the Vitreoretinal Society of West Bengal (VRSWB).

The event held at Taj Gateway on 16th May 2017 saw Dr Pravin Dugel from the USA speaking on the recent advances of VR surgery and "Digital Virtual Reality (3D VR) ASSISTED Vitreoretinal surgery — Initial experience."

Dr Prasad introduced the event that had Dr D N Chattopadhyay and Dr P N Biswas as chairpersons. Dr Tushar Sinha and Dr Saurav Sinha were the moderators.

About Dr Somdutt Prasad

Dr Somdutt Prasad is an internationally renowned eye surgeon and retinal specialist with extensive experience in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and retinal conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, venous occlusions and other conditions of the retina. Prior to relocating in India Dr Prasad was in the UK for over a decade where was performing more than 1000 cataract surgeries each year. Dr Prasad has held several key positions during his medical career at prestigious ophthalmic bodies and institutions such as the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, United Kingdom and Ireland Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons and British and EIRE Association of Vitreo-retinal surgeons. For more information, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.

For more information, contact:

Dr Tushar Kanti Sinha

Secretary

VRSWB

Mobile: +91 9830323012

Email: vrswbannualmeet@gmail.com

Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
