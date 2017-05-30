News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr Somdutt Prasad in the Subspecialty Editorial Board of the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology
Dr Prasad is in the subspecialty editorial board of the Comprehensive Ophthalmology Section.
Dr Prasad is in the subspecialty editorial board of the "Comprehensive Ophthalmology"
Dr Prasad has vast experience in ophthalmology and is a regular contributor to various journals. He has authored over 75 peer reviewed publications and 8 book chapters. The publications have been cited in multiple ophthalmology memorial lectures.
About Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad is one of the most respected and well-known names in the ophthalmic world. He is a retinal specialist with vast experience in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitreoretinal surgery and various retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions and other conditions of the retina. Prior to settling in India he was in the UK for over a decade where he was performing about 1000 cataract surgeries each year. An innovator he is a regular in various ophthalmic conferences and events. For more, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.
For more information, contact:
Dr Santosh G Honavar
Editor-Indian Journal of Ophthalmology,
Ashoka Capitol
Road No 2, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad, -500034,
INDIA
Mobile: 9848304001
Email: santosh.honavar@
--End--
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse