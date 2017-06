Dr Somdutt Prasad in the Subspecialty Editorial Board of the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology

Dr Prasad is in the subspecialty editorial board of the Comprehensive Ophthalmology Section.

-- In yet another feather in his cap, noted retinal specialist and eye doctor of Kolkata Dr Somdutt Prasad is in the Subspecialty Editorial Board of the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology.Dr Prasad is in the subspecialty editorial board of the "Comprehensive Ophthalmology"section of the journal — a publication of the All India Ophthalmological Society. A peer-reviewed online journal that allows free access to its content, it covers technical and clinical studies related to social, health and ethical issues in the field of vision science and ophthalmology.Dr Prasad has vast experience in ophthalmology and is a regular contributor to various journals. He has authored over 75 peer reviewed publications and 8 book chapters. The publications have been cited in multiple ophthalmology memorial lectures.Dr Somdutt Prasad is one of the most respected and well-known names in the ophthalmic world. He is a retinal specialist with vast experience in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitreoretinal surgery and various retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions and other conditions of the retina. Prior to settling in India he was in the UK for over a decade where he was performing about 1000 cataract surgeries each year. An innovator he is a regular in various ophthalmic conferences and events. For more, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com Dr Santosh G HonavarEditor-Indian Journal of Ophthalmology,Ashoka CapitolRoad No 2, Banjara HillsHyderabad, -500034,INDIAMobile: 9848304001Email: santosh.honavar@ gmail.com --End--