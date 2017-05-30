 
News By Tag
* Dr Somdutt Prasad
* Somdutt Prasad
* Comprehensive Ophthalmology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Dr Somdutt Prasad in the Subspecialty Editorial Board of the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology

Dr Prasad is in the subspecialty editorial board of the Comprehensive Ophthalmology Section.
 
 
Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dr Somdutt Prasad
Somdutt Prasad
Comprehensive Ophthalmology

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- In yet another feather in his cap, noted retinal specialist and eye doctor of Kolkata Dr Somdutt Prasad is in the Subspecialty Editorial Board of the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology.

Dr Prasad is in the subspecialty editorial board of the "Comprehensive Ophthalmology" section of the journal — a publication of the All India Ophthalmological Society. A peer-reviewed online journal that allows free access to its content, it covers technical and clinical studies related to social, health and ethical issues in the field of vision science and ophthalmology.

Dr Prasad has vast experience in ophthalmology and is a regular contributor to various journals. He has authored over 75 peer reviewed publications and 8 book chapters. The publications have been cited in multiple ophthalmology memorial lectures.

About Dr Somdutt Prasad

Dr Somdutt Prasad is one of the most respected and well-known names in the ophthalmic world. He is a retinal specialist with vast experience in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitreoretinal surgery and various retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions and other conditions of the retina. Prior to settling in India he was in the UK for over a decade where he was performing about 1000 cataract surgeries each year. An innovator he is a regular in various ophthalmic conferences and events. For more, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.

For more information, contact:

Dr Santosh G Honavar

Editor-Indian Journal of Ophthalmology,

Ashoka Capitol

Road No 2, Banjara Hills

Hyderabad, -500034,

INDIA

Mobile: 9848304001

Email: santosh.honavar@gmail.com

--End--
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
i4vision PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share