Dr Somdutt Prasad to Speak at the Retina Forum under VRSWB

The event will be attended by ophthalmologists from different hospitals of West Bengal.

Dr Somdutt Prasad

Premier retinal surgeon of Kolkata Dr Somdutt Prasad is one of the speakers at the Retina Forum under Vitreo Retinal Society of West Bengal (VRSWB) to be held on 20th May 2017 from 8 pm onwards at Hotel Sojourn. Dr Prasad will share his views on Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy — A Review of PCV and its treatment Options.Dr Tushar Kanti Sinha is the chairperson of the scientific agenda of the Forum while Dr Siddhartha Ghosh and Dr Sourav Sinha are the moderators. Case presentations will be on the following:· Holes behind holes· Diagnostic bouncers - Intraocular Tumours· Toxo - Keep or Refer· HCQS - What to doTop ophthalmologists from different hospitals of Kolkata and West Bengal will attend the event.Dr Somdutt Prasad is one of the most sought-after retinal specialist and eye surgeons in Kolkata. Having worked as consultant ophthalmologist in the NHS for over a decade Dr Prasad is an expert in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions and others. He is the founder of i4vision, a modern eye care clinic in Kolkata, and is a regular in various national and international ophthalmic conferences. For more visit http://www.somduttprasad.com Dr Tushar Kanti SinhaSecretaryVRSWBMobile: +91 9830323012Email: vrswbannualmeet@gmail.com