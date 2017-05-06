News By Tag
Dr Somdutt Prasad to Speak at the Retina Forum under VRSWB
The event will be attended by ophthalmologists from different hospitals of West Bengal.
Dr Tushar Kanti Sinha is the chairperson of the scientific agenda of the Forum while Dr Siddhartha Ghosh and Dr Sourav Sinha are the moderators. Case presentations will be on the following:
· Holes behind holes
· Diagnostic bouncers - Intraocular Tumours
· Toxo - Keep or Refer
· HCQS - What to do
Top ophthalmologists from different hospitals of Kolkata and West Bengal will attend the event.
About Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad is one of the most sought-after retinal specialist and eye surgeons in Kolkata. Having worked as consultant ophthalmologist in the NHS for over a decade Dr Prasad is an expert in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions and others. He is the founder of i4vision, a modern eye care clinic in Kolkata, and is a regular in various national and international ophthalmic conferences. For more visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.
For more information, contact:
Dr Tushar Kanti Sinha
Secretary
VRSWB
Mobile: +91 9830323012
Email: vrswbannualmeet@
