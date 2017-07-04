 
News By Tag
* Dr Somdutt Prasad
* Somdutt Prasad
* Ophthalmologist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928


Dr Somdutt Prasad to co-chair The Magical World of Retina Symposium at ITC Grand Chola Chennai

A symposium for ophthalmologists at the Indian Intraocular Implant & Refractive Convention
 
 
Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad
CHENNAI, India - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Renowned retinal surgeon and eye specialist of Kolkata, Dr Somdutt Prasad will act as the co-chairman of The Magical World of Retina Symposium at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai on 8th July 2017. A part of the prestigious annual conference, Indian Intraocular Implant & Refractive Surgery Convention, the event will be chaired by Dr Lalit Verma.

The two-hour symposium commencing from 10:15 am will have leading ophthalmologists from all over the country presenting sessions, concluding finally with a round of discussion.

The symposium will be an excellent platform for dissemination of information and experience about retinal diseases and surgery. Aspiring ophthalmologists will have a lot to learn and greatly benefit from attending these sessions.

About Dr Somdutt Prasad

Dr Somdutt Prasad is an established name in the field of retinal surgery in Kolkata. Dr Prasad specialises in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions etc. and has over a decade of experience as a consultant ophthalmologist in the UK. Dr Prasad is a regular at several national and international ophthalmic conferences. To know more, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.

For more information, contact:

Kumaraguru K
Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society, India
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital
19 Cathedral Road
Chennai 600086,
Tel: +91 44 33008800
Fax: +91 44 28115871
Email: kumaraguru@dragarwal.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Dr Somdutt Prasad, Somdutt Prasad, Ophthalmologist
Industry:Health
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 04, 2017
i4vision PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share