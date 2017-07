Dr Somdutt Prasad to co-chair The Magical World of Retina Symposium at ITC Grand Chola Chennai

A symposium for ophthalmologists at the Indian Intraocular Implant & Refractive Convention

Dr Somdutt Prasad

-- Renowned retinal surgeon and eye specialist of Kolkata, Dr Somdutt Prasad will act as the co-chairman of The Magical World of Retina Symposium at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai on 8July 2017. A part of the prestigious annual conference, Indian Intraocular Implant & Refractive Surgery Convention, the event will be chaired by Dr Lalit Verma.The two-hour symposium commencing from 10:15 am will have leading ophthalmologists from all over the country presenting sessions, concluding finally with a round of discussion.The symposium will be an excellent platform for dissemination of information and experience about retinal diseases and surgery. Aspiring ophthalmologists will have a lot to learn and greatly benefit from attending these sessions.Dr Somdutt Prasad is an established name in the field of retinal surgery in Kolkata. Dr Prasad specialises in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions etc. and has over a decade of experience as a consultant ophthalmologist in the UK. Dr Prasad is a regular at several national and international ophthalmic conferences. To know more, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com Kumaraguru KIntraocular Implant & Refractive Society, IndiaDr Agarwal's Eye Hospital19 Cathedral RoadChennai 600086,Tel: +91 44 33008800Fax: +91 44 28115871Email: kumaraguru@dragarwal.com