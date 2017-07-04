News By Tag
Dr Somdutt Prasad to co-chair The Magical World of Retina Symposium at ITC Grand Chola Chennai
A symposium for ophthalmologists at the Indian Intraocular Implant & Refractive Convention
The two-hour symposium commencing from 10:15 am will have leading ophthalmologists from all over the country presenting sessions, concluding finally with a round of discussion.
The symposium will be an excellent platform for dissemination of information and experience about retinal diseases and surgery. Aspiring ophthalmologists will have a lot to learn and greatly benefit from attending these sessions.
About Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad is an established name in the field of retinal surgery in Kolkata. Dr Prasad specialises in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions etc. and has over a decade of experience as a consultant ophthalmologist in the UK. Dr Prasad is a regular at several national and international ophthalmic conferences. To know more, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.
For more information, contact:
Kumaraguru K
Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society, India
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital
19 Cathedral Road
Chennai 600086,
Tel: +91 44 33008800
Fax: +91 44 28115871
Email: kumaraguru@dragarwal.com
