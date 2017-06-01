News By Tag
Dr Somdutt Prasad to Attend the Academic Feast Conducted by VRSWB as a Panellist
A scientific luncheon for PGTs and retinologists attended by leading ophthalmologists of West Bengal.
Post lunch, an interesting video demonstration along with question and answer session on intravitreal injection will be presented by Dr Verma. This will be followed by a discussion on the disease and management of Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) along with one more round of question and answers. The session will be wrapped up with presentation of cases by leading ophthalmologists.
The feast will be attended by ophthalmologists from various hospitals in Kolkata and West Bengal.
About Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad is a well-known name in the field of retinal surgery in Kolkata. Having more than a decade of experience as a consultant ophthalmologist in the UK, Dr Prasad specialises in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions etc. Dr Prasad is also the founder of i4vision, a modern eye clinic in Kolkata, and regularly attends several national and international ophthalmic conferences. To know more, visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.
For more information, contact:
Dr Tushar Kanti Sinha
Secretary
VRSWB
Mobile: +91 9830323012
Email: vrswbannualmeet@
