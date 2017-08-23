 
Interview: The CEO of Genesis Mining Discussed the Bitcoin Mining

The CEO of world's largest cloud mining company, Genesis Mining sheds some light on the industry of Bitcoin mining, its challenges and more.
 
 
FREMONT, Calif. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Here are Some Questions that He Answered:

Where do you see the cryptocurrency or the Bitcoin industry going in the coming years?

He said that world of cryptocurrency is developing speedily.

First of all, the big risks taken through the innovators have paid off in numerous ways, & we are possibly still at a stage of pre-early adopting. There are still many opportunities for the investors who want to invest in the cryptocurrencies.

There are not only many awe-inspiring stories of innovative, successful blockchain and Bitcoin companies but also, the knowledge eco-system all over the industry has attained a definite level of maturity.

Apart from that, governments are now taking the industry of Bitcoin more seriously. The government of Japan has legalized Bitcoin as a currency; the German and American governments permit Bitcoins to be traded like an asset-class & India, as per many rumors, is going to legalize or/and regulate Bitcoins. Thus, now it is getting great acceptance.

Moreover, there are exciting times forward for smart contracts, applications based on token technology (DApps) such as Golem for distributed computing, Augur for prediction markets and second-layer technologies such as lightning.

Is cloud mining risky?

Actually, it is not. The important is that there is responsiveness among customers about how mining in general as well as cloud mining in particular, actually works. In this matter, there are multiple positives that we have been observing recently. Gradually more people are not only receptive to the risks included in mining companies who guarantee fixed returns but also have researched regarding which cryptocurrency they would like to mine & what type of diversified mining portfolios they like to develop.

Where do the businesses of mining participate in the future?

Mining & proof-of-work will carry on powering several major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. This is the spinal column of the "trustless trust network". The key role is played by miners in securing the network as well as verifying transactions: such as auditors.

With our expertise in building as well as running energy-efficient, large-scale computing farms at a striking price point, we also perceive ourselves engaged extremely in cloud computing revolution. We can have a few interesting apps in the works!

Media Contact
Sandip Malaviya
9724500660
info@samarpaninfotech.com
Source:
Email:***@samarpaninfotech.com
Posted By:***@samarpaninfotech.com
