Apple WWDC 2017: App Store again designed iOS 11, and here are some changes
Apple plans to be redesigning its App Store in iOS 11 since the company revealed in the time of its Worldwide Developer Conference WWDC keynote address.
WWDC 2017 of Apple showcased the new version of iOS 11 with the macOS High Sierra. As far as iOS is focused, the redesign of the App Store is 1 of the biggest visual changes you will see.
Apple's App Store follows the Apple Music design, and it is hard to miss the find similarities between the two apps. The idea is to bring the App Store more engaging and vibrant for the customers. App Store now bought new Tabs, including 1 called today, another given for Games, and one tab for Apps. The App Store will now concern on "original stories" around an app, and there would be a lot of editorial content in the new tabs for 1(Today), 2(Games) and Apps.
Being the part of the push on editorial content besides apps, App Store would show stories, in-depth interviews, helping tips and collections of required apps. The idea is to recommend users when they are picking a game or app to download task.
The Today Tab will provide details on the latest games, apps etc. It will have much editorial content, including interviews & feature pieces, artwork and videos within the App. Apple says, "Today (tab) will feature exclusive premieres, new releases & a fresh view at all-time favourites, and recommended tips as well as how-to guides to help customers use apps in attractive ways."
The Games Tab will be provided just for games and will be involving recommendations, recent releases, updates, videos, top charts, and hand-picked collections so on. The Apps tab(today) will again have collections, hand-picked application, top charts around apps as well. It would have many of its tabs around various themes such as photography, money management, shopping, social networking, etc.
Apple would like also update Search in the App Store, as well as showcase editorial content. The Updates Tab would enable users a view of what has changed in an app when they are updating the same.
Additionally, Apple has also redesigned the app product page to view more content. Apple wants to produce an app's product more connecting by highlighting the best content. Show window of Apple accolades including Choice of editors & chart position for apps. Finally, the App Store would now make in-app buy more discoverable. These will be seen on the app product page, and into the search results.
Apple's new App Store would come to iOS 11, which will launch in fall. iOS 11 in public beta form will be available from after this month on beta.apple.com, and users can sign in to try the same.
