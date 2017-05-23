News By Tag
Google Announcement: All Android Developers Can Avail the Android Instant Apps Now
Google Play product manager, Ellie Powers has made an announcement at its I/O developer conference for purpose of the launch of the Android Instant Apps SDK.
The Announcement by Google
With this latest announcement, the company is practising to connect the native apps and web apps by the development of native apps. In instant app, users rather needing to install an app on their smartphone only they just need to type the URL and avail it as fast as loading a web page. Google also mentioned that it need around 4-5 weeks to support this feature(facilities)
Presently, in approximate 40 countries, Instant apps working on Android 6.0 or higher and would provide its benefits to many other countries, shortly. Google also trying the lower version also benefited with this feature in which Android 5 and Android Jellybean, as provided last year.
Android instant app permitted users to access an app just by tapping on a given link devoid of installing an app. The company was working on this project since years and it becomes app streaming expansion of feature.
New Android O of Google is developing high efficiently run-time sandbox for Android instant application. Extra features include launcher integration support and shareable support libraries.
Along with the presence of the Instant apps, the Android app development futures seem more interesting. It also benefits Android users to get a perception of the best features of instant apps such as high efficiency, rapid and stunning user interface and great capabilities just by a tap to a link.
In order to create an instant app, developers need to build it compatible as well as modular with deep links that permit users to click on a link to utilise a part of an app they are looking for. Users enabled to download the whole app once they got an app useful. You can read more information at here >> http://www.samarpaninfotech.com/
