News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
James Zerfoss, of Pittsburgh, PA, to Summit Kilimanjaro
with Adventure Travel Tour Operator, Adventures Within Reach
James Zerfoss believes that it is important to live life to the fullest. That is at the heart of his inspiration to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. One day, while reading an article about people's deepest regrets in life, James noted that the article pointed out not traveling enough was people's number one regret. Reading this led James to book a trip with Adventures Within Reach to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. James is a world traveler who has traveled to 45 countries and lived in Asia from 2005-2011. His favorite trips were to Salvador, Brazil, and Peru and he has been to Mt. Everest base camp. James plans to summit Mt. Aconcagua on the Argentina/Chile border.
Contact
Robin Paschall
(303) 500-5047
travel@adventureswithinreach.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017