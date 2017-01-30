 
January 2017
2017 Trip Giveaway Contest by Adventures Within Reach

 
 
SUN VALLEY, Idaho - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Adventures Within Reach (AWR) will pick two winners in our 2017 Trip Giveaway Contest.  One person to win a 5-day Inca Trail Trek for 2 people and another to win a 3-day Amazon Rainforest Trip for 2 people. The winner of the Inca Trail Trek will receive a 5-day trip for 2 people in a group departure (valid through December 20, 2018, subject to availability).  The Trek includes Inca Trail permit, 1 night at the El Mapi hotel in Aguas Calientes, and Machu Picchu entrance fees.  The winner of the Peru Amazon Rainforest Trip will receive a 3-day trip for 2 people with 3 nights accommodations at the Reserva Amazonica in a standard room double-occupancy, tours at the lodge, entrance fees, all meals, and airport transfers (valid through December 20, 2018, subject to availability).

People can sign up for the contest on the AWR 2017 Trip Giveaway Contest webpage (http://adventureswithinreach.com/contest/).  People can also sign up for the contest by visiting the AWR booth at the 2017 New York Times Travel Show (January 27-29, 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Center) or the 2017 Denver Adventure & Travel Show (March 18-19, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center).   The contest began on January 1, 2017, and ends on March 31, 2017. Winners will be notified on or about April 5, 2017. "We are delighted to make these exciting trips available for this year's contest. This is the fourth year we have offered a Trip Giveaway Contest. I love being able to highlight a special destination every year. It gets our past travelers excited about a new place they have never been!" says Robin Paschall, President of Adventures Within Reach.


About Adventures Within Reach
Adventures Within Reach offers cultural tours and soft adventure to Africa, South America, Asia, and Antarctica. AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventures around the world. For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-500-5047, or visit http://www.AdventuresWithinReach.com.

Contact
Robin Paschall
Adventures Within Reach
303-500-5047
***@adventureswithinreach.com
