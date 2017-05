Announcing the AWR 2017 Trip Giveaway Contest Winners

Anders Upgaard and friend

-- Congratulations to Anders Uppgaard and Jerry Ciotola for winning our 2017 Trip Giveaway Contest! Anders won the 3-day Amazon Rainforest Trip for 2 people with 3 nights accommodations at the Reserva Amazonica in a standard room double-occupancy, tours at the lodge, entrance fees, all meals, and airport transfers. Jerry won the 5-day Inca Trail Trek for 2 people, which includes the Inca Trail permit, 1 night at the El Mapi hotel in Aguas Calientes, and Machu Picchu entrance fees.I am a senior graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in Biology. After school, I intend to work as a genetic engineer for agricultural crops in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I love traveling because of the unknown adventures that always come along with visiting a new place, and I try to travel as much as my schedule allows. Growing up, I did a lot of camping and fishing expeditions with my brother and father, where I learned to love being out on the water. I usually make yearly canoe trips with my friends to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota, where we fish, hike, swim, and enjoy the quiet solitude. Last summer, I took a road trip to Glacier National Park in Montana, where we were able to climb gorgeous mountains and see ultra blue glacial rivers. Ever since then, I have been wanting to get back and experience its magic. Last winter, I went on a trip with my girlfriend Caitlyn and her family to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. It was a blast, swimming in the ocean, seeing dolphins and whales, swimming with sea lions, and going deep sea fishing for mahi-mahi.When I was planning my trip to Peru, I really wanted to see the Amazon Rainforest, but staying there for even a few days looked like it would be out of the budget. As a last resort, I saw that Adventures Within Reach was holding a free trip giveaway, so I signed up and forgot about it for a few months. When I found out I had won, I couldn't believe it. I am really excited to be able to go on this trip of a lifetime. I have always wanted to see rainforest animals such as monkeys in real life, rather than just on TV watching Planet Earth. I have been preparing for my trip to Peru and the Amazon by running and working out, as I have read that the elevation can really affect people's trips. Aside from that, I am making sure I have all my traveling gear in order, hoping not to forget much.I live on Staten Island, New York, and worked 39+ years for the Environmental Protection Agency as a project engineer. I like to travel the USA on kayak and cycling vacations. I also do high peaks hiking with my girlfriend Melanie.I understand the Inca trail is challenging, so I am up for any hurdles and want to take photos of the beautiful flora and fauna, not to mention the Peruvian highlands. I have traveled to Mexico and Germany in the past and am looking forward to South America.For more information about the 3-Day Amazon Rainforest Trip, visit http://adventureswithinreach.com/ peru/overview.php? trip=3... , and for more information about the 5-Day Inca Trail to Machu Picchu Trek, visit http://adventureswithinreach.com/ peru/overview.php? trip=5... Keep an eye out for our next contest.