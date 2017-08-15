 
News By Tag
* Kilimanjaro
* Machame
* Tanzania
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Debbie McLeod, of Drexel Hill, PA, to Summit Kilimanjaro

with Adventure Travel Tour Operator, Adventures Within Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kilimanjaro
* Machame
* Tanzania

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Boulder - Colorado - US

BOULDER, Colo. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Climbing the tallest mountain in Africa is not your average adventure.  In fact, it can be life changing.  In March 2018, Debbie McLeod, of Drexel Hill, PA, and her husband, her brother, and a friend will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (19,340 feet / 5,895 meters) on the 6-day Machame Route (http://www.adventureswithinreach.com/tanzania/kilimanjaro/overview.php?trip=6-day-Machame-Route).  Mt. Kilimanjaro, or "Kili" for short, located three degrees south of the equator in northeastern Tanzania, is the tallest mountain in Africa and the highest freestanding mountain in the world.  Mcleod and her group will climb the Machame Route, otherwise known as the "Whiskey" route.  The Machame route is the second most popular route and one of the most scenic routes on the mountain.  All the trekking routes on Kilimanjaro are non-technical and can be accomplished by anyone in reasonably good physical condition.  "Kilimanjaro is our hottest destination," says Robin Paschall, owner of Adventures Within Reach.  "Of the famous 'Seven Summits,' Kili is the easiest to get to and to climb.  Most people add a cultural tour like a safari and some choose to enhance their experience by choosing our luxury trek option.  But no matter how one does it, summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro is truly a trip of a lifetime."  Following their climb, McLeod and her group will embark on a 2-Day Super Short Tanzania Safari To Ngorongoro Crater (http://adventureswithinreach.com/tanzania/safari/overview...) where they will see many of the classic animals of East Africa, however, there is a lot of driving, and with just 2 days, the window to see predators is limited.

McLeod and her husband have always enjoyed climbing mountains.  Many years ago, they attempted to climb Mount Whitney, the highest mountain in the lower 48 states, located in California (~14,500 feet tall).  But the altitude prevented them from reaching the summit.  When McLeod and her husband returned to Mt. Whitney with McLeod's brother, several years ago, they spent two nights acclimatizing and successfully summited.  As for climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, McLeod always knew they were going to, "some day," but then her brother suggested doing it sooner than later.  Their decision to climb Kili in March 2018 was based on their grueling January 2017 ascent of Mount Orizaba in Mexico, which is the third highest mountain in North America.  Although they did not summit, McLeod said she was proud of "what had been accomplished and how far we had pushed ourselves."  McLeod is looking forward to climbing Mount Rainier in Washington state after climbing Mt. Killimanjaro.

About Adventures Within Reach:

Adventures Within Reach offers treks and cultural tours to Tanzania, Peru, Galapagos, and the Himalayas.  AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventure to Tanzania.  For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-500-5047, or visit http://www.AdventuresWithinReach.com

Contact
Robin Paschall
(303) 500-5047
travel@adventureswithinreach.com
End
Source:
Email:***@adventureswithinreach.com Email Verified
Tags:Kilimanjaro, Machame, Tanzania
Industry:Travel
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017
Adventures Within Reach News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share