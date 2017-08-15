News By Tag
Debbie McLeod, of Drexel Hill, PA, to Summit Kilimanjaro
with Adventure Travel Tour Operator, Adventures Within Reach
McLeod and her husband have always enjoyed climbing mountains. Many years ago, they attempted to climb Mount Whitney, the highest mountain in the lower 48 states, located in California (~14,500 feet tall). But the altitude prevented them from reaching the summit. When McLeod and her husband returned to Mt. Whitney with McLeod's brother, several years ago, they spent two nights acclimatizing and successfully summited. As for climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, McLeod always knew they were going to, "some day," but then her brother suggested doing it sooner than later. Their decision to climb Kili in March 2018 was based on their grueling January 2017 ascent of Mount Orizaba in Mexico, which is the third highest mountain in North America. Although they did not summit, McLeod said she was proud of "what had been accomplished and how far we had pushed ourselves." McLeod is looking forward to climbing Mount Rainier in Washington state after climbing Mt. Killimanjaro.
About Adventures Within Reach:
Adventures Within Reach offers treks and cultural tours to Tanzania, Peru, Galapagos, and the Himalayas. AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventure to Tanzania. For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-500-5047, or visit http://www.AdventuresWithinReach.com
