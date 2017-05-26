 
Tyler Loehrl, of Clinton, WI, to Summit Mt. Kilimanjaro

With Adventure Travel Tour Operator, Adventures Within Reach
 
 
Tyler Loehrl trekking in Iceland - 2016
Tyler Loehrl trekking in Iceland - 2016
 
SUN VALLEY, Idaho - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Climbing the tallest mountain in Africa is not your average adventure.  In fact, it can be life changing.  In November 2017, Tyler Loehrl, 27, of Clinton, WI, will be climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro (19,340 feet / 5,895 meters) on the 6-day Rongai Route (http://www.adventureswithinreach.com/tanzania/kilimanjaro/overview.php?trip=6-day-Rongai-Route-(Alternate)).  Mt. Kilimanjaro, or "Kili" for short, located three degrees south of the equator in northeastern Tanzania, is the tallest mountain in Africa and the highest freestanding mountain in the world.  Loehrl and two friends will climb the "alternative" Rongai trek, which provides a slightly more challenging hiking experience than the standard Rongai trek.  The Rongai route has a high summit success rate and many viewpoints of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

All the trekking routes on Kilimanjaro are non-technical and can be accomplished by anyone in reasonably good physical condition.  "Kilimanjaro is our hottest destination," says Robin Paschall, owner of Adventures Within Reach.  "Of the famous 'Seven Summits,' Kili is the easiest to get to and to climb.  Most people add a cultural tour like a safari and some choose to enhance their experience by choosing our luxury trek option.  But no matter how one does it, summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro is truly a trip of a lifetime."  Following their climb, Loehrl and friends will embark on a 3-day Tanzania safari (http://www.adventureswithinreach.com/tanzania/safari/over...) where they will explore three of Tanzania's best areas for wildlife viewing: Lake Manyara, Ngorongoro Crater, and Tarangire. Lake Manyara is ideal for viewing birdlife with over 400 species. Ngorongoro is the largest intact crater in the world abundant with wild game including elephants, rhinos, cheetahs, lions, leopards, and hyenas. Tarangire is a beautiful park filled with baobabs and acacias with a large variety of game such as zebras, elephants, giraffes, and waterbuck.

Loehrl "like[s] adventure-y type stuff" like bungee jumping, whitewater rafting, sea kayaking, and skydiving.  He also has hiked in Guatemala, Romania, and Iceland.  He would like to do the seven summits, starting with Kili.  As for Loehrl's viewpoint on life, he said, "[l]ife begins where your comfort zone ends."  Loehrl will run, hike, and climb to prepare for his Kili trek.

About Adventures Within Reach:

Adventures Within Reach offers treks and cultural tours to Tanzania, Peru, Galapagos, and the Himalayas.  AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventure to Tanzania.  For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-500-5047, or visit http://www.AdventuresWithinReach.com

