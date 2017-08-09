 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

40 Gbps Ethernet Switch Revenues Surges in 2Q17, According to 650 Group

Cloud Continues to Deploy 40 Gbps While 100 Gbps Ramps Aggressively
 
 
MENLO PARK, Calif. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- An upcoming report by 650 Group will indicate that the Ethernet Switch Market will grow robustly in 2Q17.  The report will also indicate that 100 Gbps revenues continued to expand, and also that 40 Gbps revenues grew strongly on a quarter-over-quarter basis on robust Cloud, Telco, and Enterprise demand.

"Bandwidth demand in the Cloud was so significant in 2Q17 that Cloud providers adopted significant quantities of both 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps solutions.  Demand was robust in all Cloud verticals.  Typically at this point in an upgrade cycle, customers would have moved away from the previous technology at a more rapid pace then what we have seen so far in 2017," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group.  "However, demand from the Cloud has been so robust that both  40 and 100 Gbps Ethernet have both been strong.  Additionally, we anticipate volumes of 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps in the enterprise campus market will pick up as vendors such as Cisco and HPE Aruba have both had significant new product introductions."

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report will also look at regional differences in the market as preliminary results indicate significant share differences in China, Europe, and North America amongst the largest vendors such as Arista, Cisco, Dell, Extreme, H3C, HPE, Huawei, and Juniper.

About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market.  The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps.  For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets.  ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.

