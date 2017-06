100 Gbps Revenues Surge in the Ethernet Switch Market in 1Q17, According to 650 Group

Cloud and Data Center Spending Dominate Ethernet Switch Revenue Mix

Contact

Alan Weckel

+1-650-600-7104

***@650group.com Alan Weckel+1-650-600-7104

End

-- – A newly released report by 650 Group indicates that the Ethernet Switch Market declined on strong seasonality in 1Q17 to slightly above $6 Billion. The report also indicated that 100 Gbps revenues surpassed 40 Gbps revenues for the first time as Cloud providers and large enterprises adopt the higher speed."100 Gbps set a record in revenue and port shipments during 1Q17 as the market was driven by both merchant silicon and custom ASIC solutions. 100 Gbps adoption spread well beyond the large Cloud providers," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Semiconductor designs for data center networking systems are expected to undergo a rapid pace of advancement over the next several years in order to keep up with strong demand from the Cloud, especially Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. Vendors exposed to the data center, especially the Cloud and Telco Cloud continue to gain share"The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report related to this segment indicates that Arista, Cisco, HPE, and Juniper are the market leaders in the Ethernet Switch Market in 1Q17 in the United States while H3C and Huawei are the market leaders in China.Additionally, 650 Group also published that the Enterprise WLAN market grew over 10% Y/Y, driven in part by over 50% Y/Y growth in cloud-managed services revenue.The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or http://www.650group.com 650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.