 
News By Tag
* Ethernet
* Wlan
* 100 Gbps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Menlo Park
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

100 Gbps Revenues Surge in the Ethernet Switch Market in 1Q17, According to 650 Group

Cloud and Data Center Spending Dominate Ethernet Switch Revenue Mix
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ethernet
* Wlan
* 100 Gbps

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Menlo Park - California - US

Subject:
* Reports

MENLO PARK, Calif. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- – A newly released report by 650 Group indicates that the Ethernet Switch Market declined on strong seasonality in 1Q17 to slightly above $6 Billion.  The report also indicated that 100 Gbps revenues surpassed 40 Gbps revenues for the first time as Cloud providers and large enterprises adopt the higher speed.

"100 Gbps set a record in revenue and port shipments during 1Q17 as the market was driven by both merchant silicon and custom ASIC solutions.  100 Gbps adoption spread well beyond the large Cloud providers," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group.  "Semiconductor designs for data center networking systems are expected to undergo a rapid pace of advancement over the next several years in order to keep up with strong demand from the Cloud, especially Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.  Vendors exposed to the data center, especially the Cloud and Telco Cloud continue to gain share"

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report related to this segment indicates that Arista, Cisco, HPE, and Juniper are the market leaders in the Ethernet Switch Market in 1Q17 in the United States while H3C and Huawei are the market leaders in China.

Additionally, 650 Group also published that the Enterprise WLAN market grew over 10% Y/Y, driven in part by over 50% Y/Y growth in cloud-managed services revenue.

About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market.  The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps.  For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or http://www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets.  ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.

Contact
Alan Weckel
+1-650-600-7104
***@650group.com
End
Source:
Email:***@650group.com Email Verified
Tags:Ethernet, Wlan, 100 Gbps
Industry:Technology
Location:Menlo Park - California - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
650 Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share