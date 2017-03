Extreme Networks Proposed Acquisitions of Avaya and Brocade Assets to Propel Market Share Gains

Combined Extreme Networks would be Third largest Campus Switching Vendor in North America

-- The 4Q16 Ethernet Switch Market Report by 650 Group indicates that Extreme, with the planned acquisition of Avaya's networking assets and Brocade's data center switch portfolio would significantly increase the company's market share. Using 2016 results, Extreme would be the number sixth vendor worldwide, but the number three vendor in campus switching in North America and the number five vendor in data center switching in North America."Acquisitions and consolidation in the networking industry have been occurring at a rapid pace over the past three years," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "We believe that scale is becoming more important in the market as we look towards divergence in the campus market around Unified Access and in the data center segment with Cloud becoming a larger portion of the mix. We have seen the most significant shift in the vendor landscape in over a decade to respond to the changes in market dynamics," stated Weckel.Quarterly reports from 650 Group http://www.650group.com related to this segment will indicate that Arista, Cisco, Juniper, and White Box vendors are the market leaders in Data Center Ethernet Switch Market for 2016 in North America while Cisco, Extreme, HPE are the market leaders in the Campus Ethernet Switch Market.