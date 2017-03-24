News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Extreme Networks Proposed Acquisitions of Avaya and Brocade Assets to Propel Market Share Gains
Combined Extreme Networks would be Third largest Campus Switching Vendor in North America
"Acquisitions and consolidation in the networking industry have been occurring at a rapid pace over the past three years," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "We believe that scale is becoming more important in the market as we look towards divergence in the campus market around Unified Access and in the data center segment with Cloud becoming a larger portion of the mix. We have seen the most significant shift in the vendor landscape in over a decade to respond to the changes in market dynamics," stated Weckel.
Quarterly reports from 650 Group http://www.650group.com related to this segment will indicate that Arista, Cisco, Juniper, and White Box vendors are the market leaders in Data Center Ethernet Switch Market for 2016 in North America while Cisco, Extreme, HPE are the market leaders in the Campus Ethernet Switch Market.
Contact
650 Group PR Hotline
***@650group.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse