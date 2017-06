Multigig Ethernet Port Shipments Surge Y/Y in 1Q17, According to 650 Group

NBASE-T Technology Moves Mainstream and Beyond Ethernet Switching and WLAN APs

-- A newly released report by 650 Group indicates Multigig/NBASE-T port shipments are becoming an increasing part of the mix in the Ethernet Switch Market. The report also indicates that this will be the fastest growing segment for SMB and campus switching over the next year with 5 Gbps being the more prevalent option in 2017."Since the beginning of the year we have seen market introductions of many products supporting NBASE-T as client devices begin to need more than 1 Gbps of bandwidth," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Apple's iMac Pro at the WWDC conference earlier this week joins and increasing list of gaming PCs, workstations, WLAN APs, cameras, and other devices to push new levels of network traffic. "The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report related to this segment indicates that Brocade(Ruckus), Cisco, H3C, HPE Aruba, Huawei, and Netgear all shipped products in 1Q17 with Cisco and HPE having the highest market share.Additionally, 650 Group also published that the Enterprise WLAN Aps with Multigig ports grew significantly Y/Y, driven in part by new product introductions ramping during the quarter.The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or http:// www.650group.com 650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets. ‚ÄčOur team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.