Multigig Ethernet Port Shipments Surge Y/Y in 1Q17, According to 650 Group
NBASE-T Technology Moves Mainstream and Beyond Ethernet Switching and WLAN APs
"Since the beginning of the year we have seen market introductions of many products supporting NBASE-T as client devices begin to need more than 1 Gbps of bandwidth," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Apple's iMac Pro at the WWDC conference earlier this week joins and increasing list of gaming PCs, workstations, WLAN APs, cameras, and other devices to push new levels of network traffic. "
Additionally, 650 Group also published that the Enterprise WLAN Aps with Multigig ports grew significantly Y/Y, driven in part by new product introductions ramping during the quarter.
About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report
The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or http://www.650group.com.
About 650 Group
650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets. Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.
