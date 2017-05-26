News By Tag
Enterprise Wireless LAN Growth Accelerated to 11% Year-Over-Year, According to 650 Group
802.11ax Consumer WLAN Shipments Are Expected to Begin In 4Q17
"While there was a focus on 802.11ac Wave 2 in recent company results, we are looking forward to the next generation of technology, 802.11ax," said Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Our expectation is that consumer-class WLAN devices will be available in the marketplace by year-end 2017. Following this, in 2018, we expect enterprise-class WLAN devices to hit the market. We expect this new Wireless LAN technology will address many technical requirements for WLAN to maintain its nearly ubiquitous presence in enterprises, residences and at service providers."
The Quarterly Wireless LAN Infrastructure report related to the Enterprise + Outdoor WLAN segment indicates that Cisco, HPE Aruba, and Huawei are the market leaders. Additionally, cloud-managed WLAN services experienced 50% Y/Y revenue growth.
About the Wireless LAN Infrastructure Quarterly Report
The Wireless LAN Infrastructure Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Wireless LAN Infrastructure market. The report covers Enterprise-class Access Points, Controllers, Outdoor Access Points, Consumer-class WLAN Routers, Extenders, and Access Points, as well as Consumer Mesh technologies for the following WLAN standards: 802.11a/g, 802.11n, 802.11ac Wave 1, 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11ax, and 802.11ad. The report includes additional segmentation such as cloud-managed WLAN services. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or http://www.650group.com.
About 650 Group
650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets. Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.
Contact
Chris DePuy
+1-650-600-7104
***@650group.com
