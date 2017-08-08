News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jay Vorisek, PE Joins GAI Consultants
National Engineering Firm Adds Leading Roundabout Engineer to Midwest Operations
Highlights/Key Facts
• Since 1996, Jay has been at the forefront of modern roundabout engineering.
• Jay's design experience includes many 'first' roundabouts throughout Indiana, in communities such as Bargersville, Beech Grove, Greenfield, Kokomo, Logansport, Johnson County, and Hendricks County.
• His engineering and project management experience includes preparing environmental studies, traffic safety and capacity analysis, all facets of roadway design, and development of construction plans and specifications.
• He has received over 100 hours of roundabout training and has given presentations at conferences and seminars.
• Jay holds a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
• He is a registered professional engineer in Indiana and will serve GAI's clients from the firm's Indianapolis office.
Quotes
• Scott Hornsby, PE, Senior Director, GAI Consultants:
"Jay is the preeminent roundabout design expert in Indiana, having been involved in the development of over 70 roundabouts across the State. His modelling and design expertise will elevate GAI's already strong transportation practice, allowing us to better serve our clients."
About GAI Consultants:
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse