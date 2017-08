Jay Vorisek, PE Joins GAI Consultants

National Engineering Firm Adds Leading Roundabout Engineer to Midwest Operations

Jay Vorisek, PE

Bringing nearly 30 years of transportation engineering experience, Jay Vorisek joins GAI Consultants' (GAIs') growing Midwest Infrastructure group as Transportation Technical Leader. Mr. Vorisek is a recognized transportation design leader in Indiana. He has been involved in the development of over 70 roundabouts, including Indiana's first multi-lane roundabout in Carmel.• Since 1996, Jay has been at the forefront of modern roundabout engineering.• Jay's design experience includes many 'first' roundabouts throughout Indiana, in communities such as Bargersville, Beech Grove, Greenfield, Kokomo, Logansport, Johnson County, and Hendricks County.• His engineering and project management experience includes preparing environmental studies, traffic safety and capacity analysis, all facets of roadway design, and development of construction plans and specifications.• He has received over 100 hours of roundabout training and has given presentations at conferences and seminars.• Jay holds a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.• He is a registered professional engineer in Indiana and will serve GAI's clients from the firm's Indianapolis office."Jay is the preeminent roundabout design expert in Indiana, having been involved in the development of over 70 roundabouts across the State. His modelling and design expertise will elevate GAI's already strong transportation practice, allowing us to better serve our clients."