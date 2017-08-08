 
News By Tag
* Transportation
* Roundabouts
* New Hire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indianapolis
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

Jay Vorisek, PE Joins GAI Consultants

National Engineering Firm Adds Leading Roundabout Engineer to Midwest Operations
 
 
Jay Vorisek, PE
Jay Vorisek, PE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Transportation
Roundabouts
New Hire

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Indianapolis - Indiana - US

INDIANAPOLIS - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing nearly 30 years of transportation engineering experience, Jay Vorisek, PE joins GAI Consultants' (GAIs') growing Midwest Infrastructure group as Transportation Technical Leader. Mr. Vorisek is a recognized transportation design leader in Indiana. He has been involved in the development of over 70 roundabouts, including Indiana's first multi-lane roundabout in Carmel.

Highlights/Key Facts

• Since 1996, Jay has been at the forefront of modern roundabout engineering.

• Jay's design experience includes many 'first' roundabouts throughout Indiana, in communities such as Bargersville, Beech Grove, Greenfield, Kokomo, Logansport, Johnson County, and Hendricks County.

• His engineering and project management experience includes preparing environmental studies, traffic safety and capacity analysis, all facets of roadway design, and development of construction plans and specifications.

• He has received over 100 hours of roundabout training and has given presentations at conferences and seminars.

• Jay holds a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

• He is a registered professional engineer in Indiana and will serve GAI's clients from the firm's Indianapolis office.

Quotes

Scott Hornsby, PE, Senior Director, GAI Consultants:
"Jay is the preeminent roundabout design expert in Indiana, having been involved in the development of over 70 roundabouts across the State. His modelling and design expertise will elevate GAI's already strong transportation practice, allowing us to better serve our clients."

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned planning, engineering, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Source:GAI Consultants
Email:***@gaiconsultants.com Email Verified
Tags:Transportation, Roundabouts, New Hire
Industry:Engineering
Location:Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GAI Consultants, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share