Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
AbsoluteLabs & KIBO partner for agentic commerce & unified retail experiences
By: AbsoluteLabs
This alliance is focused on enabling enterprise retailers, consumer companies, B2B manufacturers, and distributors to fast-track the adoption of agentic commerce technologies, streamline fulfilment operations, and provide connected, omnichannel experiences at every customer touchpoint.
The alliance comes at a time when retailers face mounting pressure to modernise legacy systems, unify fragmented commerce workflows, and respond in real time to changing consumer behaviour.
Together, AbsoluteLabs and KIBO will deliver integrated solutions that empower enterprise teams to increase operational efficiency, optimise inventory orchestration, and elevate customer satisfaction through intelligent automation.
"As enterprise retailers embrace the shift toward agentic systems, they require a new class of partner—one that can bridge strategy, technology, and execution," said Tushar Seth, co-founder & partner at AbsoluteLabs. "Our partnership with KIBO is a natural extension of our commitment to helping clients unify their commerce stack. By pairing our implementation expertise with KIBO's composable platform, we're enabling brands to orchestrate orders more intelligently and future-proof their operations with AI-driven capabilities."
KIBO's composable architecture allows retailers to deploy best-of-breed solutions tailored to their business models—whether they need enterprise-grade order management or commerce flexibility.
AbsoluteLabs will act as a strategic consulting partner, offering end-to-end support from architecture design to implementation and performance optimisation.
The collaboration directly addresses several industry-wide pain points, including:
"Our implementations are already aligned with the themes of this summit—agentic architecture, order orchestration, and relevant commerce experiences,"
For KIBO, the partnership reflects their continued focus on expanding their ecosystem of certified implementation partners and accelerating time-to-value for enterprise clients.
"AbsoluteLabs has earned a reputation for solving complex commerce challenges with precision and creativity,"
The initial phase of the partnership will focus on:
Deploying agentic commerce solutions for enterprise retailers across Europe & North America
Optimising fulfillment workflows and inventory visibility with KIBO's OMS
Supporting composable commerce transitions with integration expertise across platforms like Salesforce, SAP, and legacy ERP stacks
"This partnership brings together two like-minded organisations that understand the importance of practical innovation,"
KIBO is also expanding rapidly in the EMEA region, driven by growing demand for its unified commerce solutions. Strategic investments in product enhancements, partner networks, and regional client acquisition highlight its focus on scalable, omnichannel experiences for global and local businesses.
About AbsoluteLabs
AbsoluteLabs is a technology consulting and digital transformation services firm that assists enterprise clients in modernising their (commerce) operations and driving digital change across customer-facing operations. With expertise in omnichannel strategy, system integration, and AI-driven marketing platforms, AbsoluteLabs supports global brands across retail, fashion, and consumer goods industries. From architecture planning to implementation and support, the company is recognised for delivering measurable outcomes in order optimisation, personalisation, and CX innovation. To learn more, visit https://www.absolutelabs.co/
About KIBO
KIBO is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewellers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. To learn more, visit https://www.kibocommerce.com/
Media Contact
Rahul Singh
Head of Marketing, AbsoluteLabs
rahul.singh@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse