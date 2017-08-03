 
U.S. National Video Game Team ® appearing at St. Charles event

Three members of the USNVGT slated to appear at this weekend's Missouri Game Con
 
 
U.S. National Video Game Team®
U.S. National Video Game Team®
 
ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Three members of the U.S. National Video Game Team® are among the special guests at this weekend's Missouri Game Con, taking place August 12 and 13 at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

It is the first official group appearance since the USNVGT was resurrected two years ago. Three of the four current members are scheduled to appear.

- Tim McVey is one half of the new Team's ownership, making a rare public appearance. The 2015 film 'Man VS Snake: The Long and Twisted Tale of Nibbler' features McVey's 35-year video gaming story.

- Patrick Scott Patterson is a video game advocate and historian, and co-owner of the the team. Late last year, he made international headlines for locating and preserving prototypes of the lost 'Akira' Nintendo Game Boy game.

- Lonnie McDonald has posted 9,999,999 points on more than 150 Joust arcade machines nationwide over the past several years. He will be doing so once again at this event.

The trio will be joined by mystery alumni member of the team before their panel on Sunday afternoon. In addition, another USNVGT member, Chris Tang, will be appearing at an event in Arizona the same weekend.

"It's about going out to the players, sharing our lifelong love of video gaming with others who have had the same," Patterson said. "Events like the Missouri Game Con give people the ability to come out and just have fun playing, which is what video gaming is all about."

ABOUT THE U.S. National Video Game Team® - Considered to be the forefathers of modern video game teams, the USNVGT was originally founded in 1983 and ran until 1995. Along the way, the squad hosted a variety of competitive events and were the first pro gamer team to sponsor products, appear on television commercials and to do "how to play" videos. In 2015, Patterson and McVey teamed up to revive the concept.

More on the Team can be found on their official website at http://www.USNationalVideoGameTeam.com.

All three members will be available and on hand for any interested media outlets throughout the event.

Click to Share