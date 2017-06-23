News By Tag
U.S. National Video Game Team® launches official website
History is the focus as the modern-day efforts of this early eSports team move forward
Originally founded in 1983 and running well into the 1990s, the USNVGT was one of video gaming's first player-based teams. Spearheading concepts throughout each incarnation, the Team was seen in television commercials, product endorsements and broadcast video game competitions before most ever heard of such things. One version of the team founded Electronic Gaming Monthly, the ever-present video game news source.
Video game advocate and historian Patrick Scott Patterson and charter Team member Tim McVey of Man VS Snake movie fame are spearheading the new USNVGT concept. Also part of the new effort are USNVGT alumni Donn Nauert, Jeff Peters and Martin Alessi along with industry veteran Chris Tang and arcade champion Lonnie McDonald. Patterson was granted registration of the trademark last year after filing in 2015.
For right now, the website is focused on the history of the various versions of the U.S. National Video Game Team® from back in the day, a concept Patterson says will carry into the future later on.
"There is such a rich history here, one that inspired me at a young age, yet few today really know the full story," Patterson said. "The little bit of content out there either focused on a portion of their earliest days or chalked them up to the people that made the corny secret code videos in 1989. There are so many historic firsts involved here that are relevant to today's competitive gaming world. Our desire is to be the first to tell the full story from start to finish from an objective point of view."
Once the full history of the team is once again well known to the public, Patterson says he's aiming to expand Team efforts into the modern day.
"If you look at our Alumni section, you'll see where a lot of former team members went on to work in game development, others that founded companies and still others that went into law," Patterson noted. "This shows how past versions of the U.S. National Video Game Team® provided opportunities and helped people gain the skills and values needed to succeed well beyond the video screen. We want to continue that for a new generation, especially now that gaming culture is bigger than ever."
The official site can be found at http://www.USNationalVideoGameTeam.com.
