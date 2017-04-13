 
Earth Day: Old video game consoles getting new life in North Texas

Veteran Video Game Advocate Patrick Scott Patterson travels the Metroplex, taking in the old games people no longer want
 
 
One of Patterson's many video game rescue runs
One of Patterson's many video game rescue runs
 
DENTON, Texas - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- For over 35 years, Metroplex mainstay Patrick Scott Patterson has lived his passion for all things related to video games. From film appearances to live speaking engagements, Patterson's passion became his profession, as he makes his living in the wide world of video game action.

Over the past year, Patterson's interests have expanded to preservation of old video game consoles, cartridges and accessories. From Atari and Nintendo to today's modern tech, this 41-year-old Denton native said he was alarmed by how many people simply threw out their old games and decided to do something about it.

"I did some research and found confirmation that most vintage video game items are simply thrown out and have been for years," Patterson said. "To a lot of people, that old Nintendo or Sega is just an old toy taking up room in the garage. To me and millions of others, those are childhood memories and times with their friends and families. So I started hunting them down and rescuing all I can."

No matter how old or new, working or not, Patterson grabs all the can from the long gauntlet of video game history, especially if it means it will be thrown out or destroyed. He's now rescued over 1,000 video game consoles and almost 10,000 games through his travels across North Texas. Some of them are archived for historical purposes while others are redistributed to collectors, museums and even a veteran's charity that places them in military hospitals.

"You could say I run a no-kill shelter for all things video gaming," Patterson added. "I throw nothing out, everything is repaired, restored and reused."

Some of the items recovered by Patterson are rare, unreleased prototype games and rare still-in-box items from the gaming heyday of the 1980s. He also works with others who reuse old electronics to give back, such as Garland's Charity Arcade. Run by Bubb Fundraising, Charity Arcade builds classic arcade games from recycled parts for use by charity fundraisers.

"Charity Arcade is a great example of how all of this stuff has a better use if it's out of the landfill and in people's hands," he added. "If someone else doesn't have a use for those parts it doesn't mean they should be tossed out. They can still give joy and provide help to others of all ages."

To reach Patrick Scott Patterson to discuss his adventures or Charity Arcade, call him directly at (940) 231-1211 or e-mail him at PSP@PatrickScottPatterson.com.

He can also be found on his official website at http://www.PatrickScottPatterson.com.

Patrick Scott Patterson
9402311211
psp@patrickscottpatterson.com
Click to Share