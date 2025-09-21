The largest Guatemalan festival outside of Guatemala! 9th Los Angeles Chapin Festival

2f25b6d6 0bbb 4fed 9e19 E2af0131c5bc

Opening ceremony with ribbon cutting and special guests at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Mala Fe, known for their international hit "La Vaca."

For the first time, the Official Marimba of the Los Angeles Chapín Festival will perform, featuring marimba maestros from Guatemala.

AJUDISGUA traditional costume dance group.

Swing band to get you dancing to merengue and cumbia rhythms.

Traditional dance groups, marimba music

Evening: Dance party with traditional Guatemalan music

-- The Los Angeles Chapín Festival is a non-profit organization returning for its 9th edition.We are pleased to announce that the theme of the 2025 Los Angeles Chapín Festival will be the municipality of Chichicastenango, Quiché, a place steeped in the magic and mysticism of Mayan culture.The festival spans a seven-block stretch in the heart of the Guatemalan community in Lafayette Park. It is a two-day community event, open to the public and free of charge. Attendees will experience vibrant Guatemalan music, engaging arts and crafts, and delicious Chapin cuisine.Gastronomy:Food will be available for purchase, including delicious and traditional Guatemalan dishes such as garnachas (similar to a Mexican sope), shucos (Guatemalan-style hot dogs), chicken pepián, enchiladas, and hilachas (stewed meat), and much more.Handcrafts:Footwear, pottery, jewelry, clothing, traditional tablecloths and purses, etc.History:The Republic of Guatemala is a Central American country that was historically the core of the Mayan civilization, one of the most sophisticated and developed societies in the history of the Americas and the world. After being subjected to Spanish rule, Guatemala gained independence in 1821 and became an independent republic. In the 1950s, a civil war began that lasted for decades, driving generations of Guatemalans to seek a better life abroad, often in Florida, Texas, and California.The Los Angeles metropolitan area is home to one of the largest Guatemalan populations outside of Guatemala. Communities with substantial numbers of Guatemalans include the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hawthorne, Palmdale, Inglewood, Paramount, and the unincorporated communities of Lennox and Val Verde."Chapin" is a word many Guatemalans proudly use to describe their ethnic origins. Its history dates back to the 15th century. Chapines were a platform-style shoe popular in Spain. Over time, the footwear that gave its name to the Guatemalan nickname disappeared, and is now used as an adjective for a person who comes from Guatemala.Sponsors:Los Angeles City Council Districts 1 and 10; Banrural; Bantrab Remittances;Cerveza Famosa; Telemundo 52, Raffallo's Pizza, an Italian restaurant in Hollywood; Mega 96.3; Hollywood Mobile Pet Grooming; Temple Recycle, World Connection; Pollo Campero; Grupo AlbaVisión;Ducal, among others.Chapin Summer Festival Inc. is a California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Guatemalan art and culture abroad. The organization's mission is to provide resources to educational institutions in Guatemala, supporting the education, health, and well-being of the country's underprivileged children.Editor's Note:The Los Angeles Chapín Festival is completely free and open to all ages. It attracts a multicultural audience annually from throughout Southern California. Food, beverages, arts and crafts, and more are available for purchase.Attractions:October 11 and 12, 10 am - 10 pmLafayette Park at 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90057Parking: Athena located at 611 Carondelet St. (Payment by cash or credit is $14)Public transportation is recommendedwww.festivalchapin.com