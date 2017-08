DAV RecruitMilitary Denver Career Fair August 24

Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair

Loveland - Ohio - US

Kelly Wagner

RecruitMilitary LLC

513-677-7084

kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com

-- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 24, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses. The event is sponsored by Farmers Insurance and will feature the Suits for Soldiers program that provides business attire to job candidates on-site at no cost. More than 78 Denver-area exhibitors are registered to attend."Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Denver event are Amazon, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., GardaWorld, GeoStabilization International, Halliburton Energy Services, Larry H. Miller Group of Automotive Companies, Oracle Corporation, Panasonic, Schlumberger, U.S. Bank, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, VITAC Corp, Waste Management, Westminster Police Department and Wheat Ridge Police Department. A full list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/ events/denver- veterans... In April of this year, the DAV RecruitMilitary Denver event connected more than 232 veteran job seekers with 87 exhibitors including Accenture, Ball Corporation, Coors Distributing Company, Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Pepsico. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 520 interviews and extend as many as 165 job offers.RecruitMilitary has held 22 events in Denver, drawing 6,795 attendees and 1,128 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV ( www.dav.org ) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodMIn addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,205,188+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.