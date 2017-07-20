News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary Fort Stewart Career Fairs August 9 and 10
"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Fort Stewart events are Arconic, Expressjet Airlines, GardaWorld, Georgia Department of Public Safety, Hearst Television Inc., Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MyComputerCareer, Schlumberger, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Vinnell Arabia. A full list of all exhibitors for August 9th can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In February of this year, the DAV RecruitMilitary Fort Stewart event connected more than 444 veteran job seekers with 31 exhibitors including Booz Allen Hamilton, McKesson Corporation, Sandy Springs Police Department, Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Vinnell Arabia.
RecruitMilitary has held four events in Savannah, GA, drawing 1,398 attendees and 100 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org)
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,205,188+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
