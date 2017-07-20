 
Industry News





DAV RecruitMilitary Fort Stewart Career Fairs August 9 and 10

 
 
Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
 
LOVELAND, Ohio - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce two Veterans Job Fairs at Club Stewart on August 9 and 10, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.  Farmers Insurance will sponsor the first event and will feature its Suits for Soldiers program that provides complimentary suits and business attire to registered job candidates. Nearly 70 Savannah-area exhibitors are expected to attend both events.

"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."

Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Fort Stewart events are Arconic, Expressjet Airlines, GardaWorld, Georgia Department of Public Safety, Hearst Television Inc., Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MyComputerCareer, Schlumberger, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Vinnell Arabia. A full list of all exhibitors for August 9th can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/fort-stewart-jo....  Additionally, a full list of exhibitors for the August 10th event can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/fort-stewart-jo....

In February of this year, the DAV RecruitMilitary Fort Stewart event connected more than 444 veteran job seekers with 31 exhibitors including Booz Allen Hamilton, McKesson Corporation, Sandy Springs Police Department, Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Vinnell Arabia.

RecruitMilitary has held four events in Savannah, GA, drawing 1,398 attendees and 100 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,205,188+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
